Bohls: In this CFP field, the Texas Longhorns look like the pick to win it all

Texas will win it all.

Is that a crazy prediction? It might be, but I’ve seen nothing this season to convince me the Longhorns aren’t capable of winning two more games and capturing their fifth national championship. If you’re not equally convinced, I don’t think you’ve paid proper attention to this team, which came within 15 seconds of having a perfect season and has played as close to perfect as it can the past two games.

Other than a gut-wrenching loss to an eventual 10-2 Oklahoma in an early October game in which it hardly played its best but still had the lead in the final minute, Steve Sarkisian’s club has answered every challenge.

The Texas Longhorns are the No. 3 seed in this year's College Football Playoff field, their first playoff appearance ever. They will meet No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. “I think we stack up evenly with anybody that we face,” senior linebacker Jaylan Ford said Sunday.

Sure, it has won some close ones, as have other national contenders, but it kept winning despite injuries to its starting quarterback, starting tailback and best cornerback.

And unlike unbeaten ACC champion Florida State, which appropriately but sadly got excluded from the playoff, Texas is playing overpowering football and is almost at full strength. Sarkisian said it should get back a healthy wide receiver Xavier Worthy and cornerback Ryan Watts for the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl date with Washington.

Asked how he felt his 12-1 team stacks up with Michigan, Washington and Alabama, Sarkisian said Sunday afternoon: “I feel good. I’ve felt if we did get in, we can play with anybody in the country.”

The decision by the 13-member CFP committee appeared to be an easy one since it remarkably jumped Texas from No. 7 to No. 3 in its final standings. I had the Longhorns No. 3 on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot just behind No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington.

“With the win at Alabama and wins over Oklahoma State and teams above .500, the committee was very impressed with Texas and how they played all season,” committee chairman Boo Corrigan said. “It was significant to go to Tuscaloosa and win. Every week matters. But that was important.”

Texas players celebrate their Big 12 championship after Saturday's 49-21 win over Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. On Sunday they found out that they'll face undefeated Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, the second of two CFP semifinals.

The Longhorns coach said he felt a big sense of relief and satisfaction after enduring a 5-7 season just two years ago and reaching the CFP for the first time in school history.

“I haven’t cried yet,” Sarkisian said.

Who would dispute how well the Longhorns are playing?

What’s equally impressive is Texas is clearly playing its best football of the year. It had dominant victories over Texas Tech and Oklahoma State the past two games, outscoring them 106-28 and looking every bit the part of a heavyweight.

Quinn Ewers believes his team is peaking.

“Yeah, I think so,” the Texas quarterback said. "If you want to be a championship team, you have to continue to get better throughout the season. And I think we've done that.”

It’d be difficult to argue otherwise.

Texas has the revenge advantage against the Huskies in the Sugar Bowl semifinal after falling to them in the Alamo Bowl without their star tailback Bijan Robinson and No. 2 back Roschon Johnson playing.

Texas has a better offense and more dynamic special teams than Michigan, and the Longhorns’ rush defense is a good fit against the Wolverines and touchdown machine Blake Corum. Did you see Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II, the nation’s leading rusher, got 34 yards Saturday?

Texas has already beaten Alabama. In Tuscaloosa. By 10 points. Sarkisian knows the Crimson Tide inside out and even joked about former boss Nick Saban on Sunday, “I’m going to call him today just for fun.”

Texas tight end Gunnar Helm is upended by Washington safety Alex Cook during last year's 27-20 Huskies win in the Alamo Bowl. The Longhorns and Huskies will meet again in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 with a trip to the CFP championship game at stake.

Now we all know it won’t be easy to beat undefeated Washington and likely Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr. and then the Michigan-Alabama winner, but Texas knows it has tons of confidence and minimal travel obligations with short trips to New Orleans and, with a win, Houston for the championship game.

So how does Ewers, who reiterated he hasn’t made a decision yet about next season, rate his team’s chances of winning two more games?

“I don't know,” the Texas redshirt sophomore quarterback said. "I mean, I'm always going to bet on us because I'm a little biased, I guess.”

Linebacker Jaylan Ford is a little partisan as well, but agreed.

“I think we stack up evenly with anybody that we face,” Ford said. “Everybody's focused in. I feel like when we're hitting all cylinders, we're a tough team to beat.”

The Longhorns watched the SEC championship on the bus ride home and then took in the ACC title game at their homes. During that time, they fretted about being left out. Both Ewers and Sarkisian said they could hardly sleep. Heck, Sarkisian finally got out of bed and went out to his couch before nodding off.

On Sunday morning, they watched the selection show and exploded with joy when they saw Texas awarded the No. 3 spot in the Final Four.

“And when we saw that third spot go to us, everybody just erupted,” Ford said, “and you know, it was pretty cool. Great moment.”

With more great moments to follow.

CFP semifinals

Jan. 1: Rose Bowl — No. 1 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 4 Alabama (12-1), 4 p.m., ESPN; Sugar Bowl — No. 2 Washington (13-0) vs. No. 3 Texas (12-1), 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Bohls' Associated Press Top 25 ballot

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Florida State

6. Georgia

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Ole Miss

10. LSU

11. Missouri

12. Arizona

13. Penn State

14. Notre Dame

15. Oklahoma

16. Oregon State

17. North Carolina State

18. Clemson

19. Louisville

20. Oklahoma State

21. SMU

22. Iowa

23. James Madison

24. Liberty

25. Tulane

