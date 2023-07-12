Bohls: Big 12 commissioner Yormark praises a stable, strong league, but it faces questions

Things are looking up for the Big 12, according to second-year commissioner Brett Yormark during his remarks Wednesday at football media days in Arlington. The conference faces challenges, however, with Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC next year.

ARLINGTON — Brett Yormark popped, by my count, at least two buttons on his sleek gray suit that the Big 12 commissioner wore to the league’s football media days Wednesday.

He’s that proud.

And emboldened.

“I’m happy with our progress,” he said, “but not satisfied.”

In this tumultuous world of college athletes, you’d better not be complacent because you don’t know the next program that might be looking for the exit door. Yours or someone else’s.

The second-year executive gave the usual litany of accomplishments from his inaugural year, not the least of which was eight of 10 teams in bowl games, a team in the national title game (he neglected to mention the TCU-Georgia score) and four national championships that includes a Texas volleyball crown.

He wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t brag. Nor would he if he isn’t paying acute attention to the landscape, even if he has helped stabilized a league that has been imperiled almost from the outset when it was borne in 1996.

He’s added four new members to make the Big 12 one of the most far-flung leagues from Florida to Utah, but was very coy about further expansion.

He re-upped the league’s deal with ESPN and Fox and noted that the latter network promoted on Tuesday night’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game the TCU-Oregon football program the opening week in September. “We jumped ahead of the line,” Yormark said of the television contract.

He even drew attention to the fact the Big 12 has gained almost 100,000 social media followers. It may be Instagram's Team.

Under his leadership, the league will go put on basketball exhibitions at iconic Rucker Park in New York next week and stray into Mexico to stage Big 12 games.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks Wednesday during the first day of Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. “I’m happy with our progress,” he said, “but not satisfied.”

And he helped facilitate the early exits of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC a year before schedule. That's going to leave a mark.

What the latter has meant will continue to shape and redefine the future of the Big 12, which, depending on your point of view, will continue to be a struggling conference trying to survive among the big boys or emerge as a growing league in a talent-rich recruiting hotbed that's trying to position itself as the third-best behind the SEC and Big Ten at least in football and revenue.

Since the chaos-wracked Pac-12 is looking at streaming and everything but the Cartoon Network to televise its games, and all the name programs in the ACC are looking for loopholes to escape the grant of rights agreement that runs through 2036, the Big 12 is in a position of stability and, to a certain extent, strength. There is no better basketball league, and the Big 12 offers terrific golf, tennis and track.

Who knows how long that perch lasts, however. The league has parity, but does it have presence?

“It’s the deepest conference in the country,” Houston’s Dana Holgorsen said. “And adding four members make it even deeper. There’s so much parity in the league. There isn’t any layup in the league now.”

Yormark made it a point to say the Big 12 is not competing against those other heavyweight clubs, but that’s being naive. Leagues are competing on a daily basis on the field and court, in the board room, for television dollars and recruits.

With the departure of the Longhorns and Sooners next July, the Big 12 may be devoid of a national brand in terms of reach and prestige. Just who are the top two brands still in the league? Is it TCU coming off an incredible run in the College Football Playoff as well as a College World Series appearance and deep tennis run? Or is it Kansas or Baylor, which have won titles in basketball and legitimately made the Big 12 the best hoops teams in the nation? is there one?

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, in his second year running the conference, will have to guide the league through major upheaval; conference powers Texas and Oklahoma leave in 2024 and the league has added BYU, Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati.

What’s the most compelling football rivalry in the Big 12 moving forward? I’m guessing TCU-Baylor could make their case after having met on the field 118 times. Oklahoma State lost its bedlam blood rival. Everybody lost Texas.

The best leagues have great brands. The SEC is flush with them from Alabama to Georgia and Florida to LSU. You think of the Big Ten, it’s Ohio State and Michigan and Penn State and everybody else until USC and UCLA join up.

If you think otherwise, a quick history lesson reminds that the Horned Frogs and Bears were both excused from the CFP in 2014 as once-beaten co-champs at the last minute. New recruit Central Florida didn’t get a whisker of consideration in 2017 and 2018 despite perfect 12-0 records. Even the Aggies were left on the outside looking in for the fourth spot in the 2020 playoff, losing out on a berth to Notre Dame — the name brand of all name brands — despite only one loss to Alabama.

Brands matter.

The Big 12 will be ultra competitive, even moreso than the recent past when six different teams have played in the last three league football championships. Texas wasn’t one of those six and has gone 13-12 the last two years. Oklahoma was in the 2020 title game, but is coming off a 6-7 season.

But the college football audience is normally attracted to the blue bloods of the sport.

“I love all brands,” Yormark said privately after his opening remarks. “We’re a collection of brands, and they all bring something different of value.”

And just who are the top two brands?

Said Texas coach Steve Sarkisian: “To me, BYU has been a national brand for decades.”

Said Yormark: “If there’s not one in particular, I think they’re all great.”

Maybe in certain sports, but not overall across the board.

Texas finished second to Stanford in the Director’s Cup standings after back-to-back first-place finishes. Oklahoma claimed the softball crown again and ranked 23rd overall.

Beyond those two programs that have one foot in the Big 12 and another in the SEC, only Oklahoma State (25th) ranked in the top 25 in those composite standings. TCU had the next best athletic year at 34th.

The SEC, meanwhile, had four schools in the top nine and 11 in the top 40. Ohio State (third) and Michigan (11th) are the class of the Big Ten with Penn State 15th.

“We were picked seventh in the league,” Horned Frogs boss Sonny Dykes said, “and I thought we probably should have been picked even lower than that.”

TCU’s second-year head coach talked about loving being under the radar and said he wants his Horned Frogs to annually “under promise and over-perform.”

But that doesn’t account for sex appeal and marquee profiles that pay dividends in television windows and dollars and high-leverage bowl games and opens doors to recruits’ living rooms.

You think Alabama and Georgia ever fly under the radar? Yormark should want all 12 of his teams in 2024 to want to be very prominent on that screen.

The title race in the Big 12 figures to be more wide open than ever before, and it’s been pretty wide open. Other than the Sooners’ seven national championships and the Longhorns’ four, the other 12 of the current 14 Big 12 teams have just two national crowns in their history with BYU in 1984 and TCU way back in 1938.

Texas and OU have historically dominated in recruiting top 100 talent as well although Yormark disputed that a bit.

"I don't think they've carried the conference in recruiting," Yormark said. "They haven't been in our championship game. I have a lot of respect for both. Maybe I’m naïve, but I think all our teams are doing a great job and think they have a chance to be in the championship game.”

And get on the national radar, a place where the SEC and Big Ten perpetually live.

