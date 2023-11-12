Bohls: My AP top 25 ballot has Georgia on top, and Texas A&M far, far away

Texas A&M cuts ties with the embattled Jimbo Fisher, who leaves College Station with a very nice retirement package and a 19-15 record over the last three years.

Just your usual Sunday college football aftermath.

Georgia is in. And Jimbo Fisher is out. Both were inevitable.

To no one’s surprise, the Bulldogs of the East Division clinched their spot in next month’s SEC championship as did the West Division’s Alabama. And the top eight teams stood their ground, including Texas, which barely escaped upset-minded TCU 29-26 but remains at No. 7 ahead of the Crimson Tide because of the Longhorns’ head-to-head win over Alabama in September.

To even less surprise, Fisher was pink-slipped by Texas A&M on Sunday after six mostly pedestrian seasons without an appearance in the SEC title game or the College Football Playoff. Since the Aggies’ strong season in 2020 and wrongful omission from the four-team CFP — thanks to Notre Dame — Fisher’s teams have gone 19-15.

He clearly wasn’t getting it done, which is why the Aggies brass did the only thing it could and terminated the most overpaid head coach in college football. It’ll cost the school upwards of $77.6 million — the eventual cost may well be double that to draw an attractive replacement — but that’s the cost of doing business in the SEC.

It had to become even more readily apparent to the administration because rivals No. 7 Texas (9-1) and No. 14 Oklahoma (8-2) are on the rise and will begin play in the SEC next fall. Those two could potentially meet for the Big 12 championship in Arlington in December, and A&M will always be measured against those two programs.

A&M certainly saw the handwriting on the ball and didn’t want to go into the 2024 season as such an underachieving program with potentially a lame-duck head coach.

So A&M smartly didn’t wait and didn’t postpone the obvious decision until later down the road and can jumpstart its search for someone to try to bring the College Station its second national championship and first since 1939. It’s been a minute.

A few of the obvious candidates are Duke head coach Mike Elko, who had a spectacular run as Aggies defensive coordinator before taking his first head coaching job two years ago; Oregon’s Dan Lanning, whose Ducks are in the middle of their own championship drive; and Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith, who has breathed life into the moribund Beavers program and who almost certainly would be a potential hire since OSU was left for dead in the lame-duck Pac-12.

Smith, 44, is considered a budding star at his alma mater but has no background in this part of the world. He’s only 34-33 but 18-5 the last two seasons with a current 8-2 record and a win over Oregon last year. He makes $4.85 million, about half of what Fisher was making.

In a perfect world, A&M would steal former Aggies tight end Dan Campbell from the NFL, but he’s entrenched as the head coach of the surging Detroit Lions and unlikely to be interested at this point.

Another potential candidate would be former A&M offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Heisman winner Johnny Manziel and who is available after lackluster production with the Arizona Cardinals and his alma mater Texas Tech.

Bohls' AP top 25 ballot

1. Georgia

2. Florida State

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Oregon State

10. LSU

11. Missouri

12. Louisville

13. Penn State

14. Ole Miss

15. Utah

16. Notre Dame

17. Arizona

18. Oklahoma State

19. Kansas

20. Oklahoma

21. Tulane

22. North Carolina

23. James Madison

24. Iowa

25. Kansas State

