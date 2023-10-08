Bohls: My AP ballot has Texas out as No. 1 and unbeaten Michigan back in

And my new No. 1 is …

My original No. 1.

Michigan returns to the top spot on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot. That spot was vacated by Texas after its gut-wrenching 34-30 loss to Oklahoma in the final 15 seconds.

At this point, you could just as easily pull a name out of a hat, or a helmet.

I pulled the Wolverines, who were top-ranked on my preseason ballot and are as worthy as anyone with an unblemished 6-0 record and a ninth consecutive game with 30 points or more. So what if Rutgers and UNLV are their only opponents that have winning records?

And, yes, I’m aware the Wolverines have played four games at home and have yet to play a ranked team. But they pass the eye test.

My top five are Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Washington and Florida State. I inserted OU at No. 6. Too low?

The Sooners are No. 5 in the latest AP poll and deserve to be considered elite at this point with Dillon Gabriel as a legit Heisman candidate.

So how far to drop the Longhorns?

That was my dilemma, and I finally settled on No. 8 behind seven undefeated teams, including OU. The Longhorns have more than proved themselves this season with their road win over top-10 Alabama and with a worthy performance in the Cotton Bowl when they lost the lead at the end with a terribly soft defensive approach on the Sooners’ 75-yard drive in 62 seconds.

Some might put Texas farther down, and they came in No. 9 in Sunday’s poll. But I give the Longhorns credit for not having their A game and still almost holding off the Sooners. Stick another 30 seconds on the clock, and I think Steve Sarkisian’s team might have hung on for the victory.

USC, with such a difficult schedule remaining, almost blew its national title hopes and looked like the Keystone Cops in the waning stages when a high snap botched the potential winning 25-yard field goal on the final play of regulation against Arizona.

The Trojans showed horrible clock management and were lucky to recover their fumble and spike the ball with four seconds to play even though Lincoln Riley had a timeout.

In a horribly sloppy game with a plethora of penalties, USC eventually came out on top 43-41 in three overtimes. But Arizona coach Jedd Fisch totally screwed up by not going for two after the first overtime when he could have ended the game without giving Caleb Williams a chance to respond. What gives? It’s the most logical decision in the world.

As always, I retain a fluid ballot and moved perfect Louisville (6-0) all the way up to No. 14 after dismantling now twice-beaten Notre Dame.

I put UCLA at No. 18 after upsetting Washington State.

I added Iowa’s defense to my Top 25 but gave serious consideration to Kansas, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Air Force.

Bohls' Top 25 ballot

1. Michigan

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Washington

5. Florida State

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Texas

9. Oregon

10. Alabama

11. USC

12. North Carolina

13. Mississippi

14. Louisville

15. LSU

16. Notre Dame

17. Duke

18. UCLA

19. Washington State

20. Oregon State

21. Miami

22. Utah

23. Tennessee

24. Missouri

25. Iowa

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: AP Top 25 ballot has Texas dropping out of No. 1, replaced by Michigan