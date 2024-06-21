Bohannon named new Huntsville softball coach

Jun. 21—HUNTSVILLE — Softball in Huntsville will feature a different, but similar, look as the new academic year starts.

With the resignation of Morgan Bryan, the program was tasked with replacing its head coach for the first time since 2018 and they didn't have to go too far to find the replacement.

Huntsville hired former Lady Hornet assistant Cole Bohannon to the head role after he helped win two district titles and an area title in the 2023 season.

Bohannon was the Hornets' baseball assistant last season.

"I am honored to be given this opportunity by Coach Southern," Bohannon said. "I feel like working alongside Coach Bryan for two years before transitioning into baseball the last year has prepared me to take over as head coach."

Bohannon takes over after the Lady Hornets' fourth district title and a fourth straight trip to the Class 5A area round of the playoffs.

"I have a lot of faith in Cole as a head coach. He has a background in baseball and softball. He has experience with these girls and the program is in a great place right now," Huntsville athletic director Rodney Southern said. "Trusting somebody to take the program and make the improvements, because he has to put his signature on it. I know how good of a person he is, how good of a coach he is and how dedicated he is to our program. That was the difference between him and the other people we talked to. I feel good about it."

One of the core reasons that Southern picked Bohannon for the job was the immediate interest in the job once it was posted. Bohannon met with Southern to talk about the vacancy.

Another reason was Bohannon's ability to connect with players on and off the field. Bohannon has built a relationship with both the baseball and softball teams.

"I want to reward people when they do things. Cole came to me as soon as I put the job out and wanted the job. When you have people within the program who have been loyal and good at what they do. The example I use with him is he coaches kids, it doesn't matter if it's boys or girls, baseball, softball or football, it doesn't matter," Southern said. "The program has to take another step and he knows that. I love giving guys and ladies the opportunity to be a head coach if we feel like they are qualified."

In Bohannon's first year, he has the task of replacing six spots on the field that were a focal part of the last four years of Huntsville softball. With the familiarity of the program and junior varsity players, Bohannon can start building a new squad.

"I plan to build off the successes of Coach Bryan while focusing on the necessary steps to continue to grow the Lady Hornets' softball program," Bohannon said.

Bohannon will continue to be a varsity football coach for the Hornets and is working to fill the assistant roles for the softball positions. The Lady Hornets will start practice under the new direction on Jan. 10, 2025.