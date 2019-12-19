Bohannon leads Youngstown State past Binghamton 73-55

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- Naz Bohannon posted a career-high 19 points with seven rebounds and five assists as Youngstown State topped Binghamton 73-55 on Wednesday night.

Michael Akuchie had 10 points and eight rebounds for Youngstown State (7-5), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Garrett Covington added nine points and six rebounds. Darius Quisenberry had seven rebounds for the Penguins.

Binghamton put up 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pierre Sarr had 20 points for the Bearcats (5-6). George Tinsley added 13 points.

Sam Sessoms, the Bearcats' leading scorer entering the matchup at 20 points per game, had 7 points on 3-of-12 shooting and four turnovers.

Youngstown State plays West Virginia at home on Saturday. Binghamton takes on Pittsburgh on the road on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com