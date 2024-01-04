Boggs, Schneider bring home statewide football awards

For the first time, a Brevard County high school athlete has been named Mr. Football in statewide voting organized by the Florida Dairy Farmers.

Boggs won a tight contest over nine other finalists from around Florida and chosen by the state's sports writers and coaches. He received 107 points and five first-place votes.

Cocoa High's football team swept a pair of statewide classification awards selected by coaches and sports writers and announced recently. Boggs was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 2S Player of the Year, while Ryan Schneider was named the top 2023 coach of the class.

Boggs, who is committed to Ohio State, caught 93 passes for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. He received 92 points in the statewide voting for the Class 2S honor, and Tigers quarterback Brady Hart got 53 and placed fourth in the classification.

More honors: 2023 All-Space Coast Defensive Football

Both were first-team members of the All-Space Coast Offensive Football team released on Dec. 31. Boggs' award makes him a finalist for Mr. Football, which will be announced after the next round of voting.

Schneider led the Tigers to a 14-1 season and the FHSAA title in 2S. With the award, he's won the state trophy and the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 2S Coach of the Year honor in back-to-back seasons.

They were not the only Brevard County nominees to finish in the top five in their category. Cocoa Beach's Aaron Garber finished fifth in the voting for independent players.

The 10 class winners were finalists for Mr. Football. Myles Graham of Buchholz placed second with 98 points and five first-place votes. One point back was Ennio Yapoor of Miami Norland, who got four first-place votes.

Palm Bay's Mikyla Tolivert became the first girls athlete from Brevard to be named Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball when she was named in 2020. Viera's Max May was named Mr. Soccer in March of this year by the Florida Dairy Farmers and also won the Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa High's Jayvan Boggs, Schneider win statewide football awards