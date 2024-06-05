Bogey Inn tees up for Memorial Tournament event

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Bogey Inn has announced it will open briefly again to entertain crowds during the Memorial Tournament week.

In a news release, the iconic golf-themed establishment revealed it will host “three days of music, drinks, food trucks and fun” during the PGA’s stop at Muirfield Village Golf Club this June.

The event will take place on the former bar and restaurant’s grounds at 6013 Glick Road. Admission will include access to tented outdoor spaces and open-air locations, but the indoor facilities will remain closed. There will be a daily cover charge with in-and-out privileges.

Chris Pratt, Peyton Manning headline Golden Cub Memorial Pro-Am at Muirfield

Headlining for 2024 will be cover bands Rockhouse, Shucking Bubba Deluxe and Martini Affair. The Bogey will offer several full bars and various food trucks are scheduled throughout the three days including Demo’s Grill, Roosters, Rolling Bistro and Dos Hermanos.

The festivities will begin Thursday and run through Saturday. Operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday; and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Event dates and hours:

• Thursday: Brian Day and JT Hiller (4:30-7:30 p.m.) and Rockhouse (8 – 11 p.m.)

• Friday: Derek Posey LIVE (3:45-6:45 p.m.), Steven Walsh and Pat Manga (7 – 8 p.m.) and Shucking Bubba Deluxe (8:15 p.m.- midnight)

• Saturday: Chris Logsdon (4 -7:30 p.m.) and Martini Affair (8 -11 p.m.)

World’s top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler breaks silence at Memorial after arrest

The Bogey Inn has been a staple of Memorial week since the late 1970s. The restaurant closed in late February 2022 after the death of owner Jeff Parenteau. This will be the third year it will welcome the public in a limited fashion to celebrate the Memorial.

For more information, visit www.bogeyparty.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.