Bogdanovic on game-winner: I shouldn't have been on the court

Bojan Bogdanovic said he should not have even been on the court to produce his game-winner for the Utah Jazz against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Bogdanovic had struggled for much of the contest, but hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the Jazz to a 114-113 win over the Rockets in the NBA.

The forward finished with eight points in 32 minutes on two-of-seven shooting as Utah improved to 34-18.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bogdanovic praised Utah's coaching staff for giving him the chance despite his below-par performance.

"First of all, I wasn't supposed to be on the court on the last play the way I played the whole game," he told AT&T SportsNet.

"But that's the coaching staff, they believe in me, they gave me the opportunity to shoot the game-winning shot.

"I stayed confident, I know that I'm able to hit all shots and at the end of the game it's a very important W for us."

James Harden finished with a triple-double of 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Rockets, while Russell Westbrook had 39 points.

Bogdanovic talked up the importance of the win for Utah, who edged clear of Houston in fourth in the Western Conference.

"That was our game plan, to take the ball out of James' hands. We did a great job the whole game," he said.

"Rudy [Gobert] was guarding big time Russell Westbrook all game, but like I said big and really important victory for us."