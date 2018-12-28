Bogdan Bogdanovic's buzzer-beater breaks Lakers' hearts in first game without LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers got their first chance to show they are still an NBA team even without an injured LeBron James on Thursday.

It went well for the first 47 minutes and 59 seconds. The Lakers looked in line to post a 116-114 win over a strong Sacremento Kings team. Lonzo Ball had a triple-double against 2017 NBA draft rival De’Aaron Fox. It was poised to be a good night, even if the Kings had staged a 15-point comeback in minutes at the game’s end.

And yet, somehow, both achievements fell apart in the next few seconds.

The Sacramento Kings are now 19-16 after another thrilling win. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)

Bogdan Bogdanovic finishes Kings’ comeback over Lakers

With 6 minutes and 44 seconds remaining, the Lakers were up 104-89 and on cruise control. Then, well, the Kings began chipping away. Fox, Willie Cauley-Stein and Bogdan Bogdanovic all made multiple baskets in the next few games to eventually tie the game up with less than a minute remaining.

A clutch 3-pointer from Kyle Kuzma put the Lakers up 115-112, and some trade free throws eventually left the score at 116-114 on the game’s final possession. Then, Bogdanovic drew out Lakers center Tyson Chandler out on a ill-fated screen switch, received the in-bounds pass at the top of the arc and sank the game-winning buzzer-beater.





That’s a rough way to end it if you’re the Lakers. Of course, it gets even tougher for their point guard.

Insult to injury: Lonzo Ball loses triple-double

Lost in the Kings comeback was a tremendous effort from Ball, who seemingly posted 20 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds while holding Fox to a rough 6-of-20 shooting night. We say “seemingly” because the game’s scorer apparently decided to rethink one of Ball’s rebounds.

The Lakers lost on a buzzer beater and the box score has removed one of Lonzo Ball's rebounds. So he didn't get the triple double after all. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 28, 2018





What’s also tough for Ball is that, even though he had the better night of the point guards, he still allowed Fox to allow this monster of a dunk to his highlight reel.





Ball and Fox have a rivalry going back to their days in college. First, Ball’s UCLA team topped Fox’s Kentucky in the regular season. Fox responded later in the NCAA Tournament by smoking Ball to the tune of 39 points and ending UCLA’s season. Even more drama emerged after both players were drafted in the top 5, and it has only continued as the two have developed in the league.

So getting a win without James and a triple-double for Ball against Fox in the process would have been nice for the Lakers. Fortunately for them, they’ll get a chance for revenge in just three days when the Kings make their way to the Staples Center.

