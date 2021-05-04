Bogdan Bogdanovic playing better after a rough start to the season is a big reason the Hawks have climbed to fifth in the Eastern Conference. He scored 25 points in Atlanta’s 123-114 win over the Trail Blazers last night.

But this was not his finest moment.

Bogdanovic tripped over himself in the second quarter. Then, as he was stumbling, a Trae Young pass hit him in the head.

That Bogdanovic got up laughing says something about how his and the Hawks’ seasons are going now.

More on the Hawks

Storm forces Trail Blazers players to evacuate hotel, seek shelter in garage Three things to know: Breaking down playoff races with two weeks remaining Three things to know: Suns headed to playoffs — and will be a threat there

Bogdan Bogdanovic trips over himself, gets hit in head with pass (video) originally appeared on NBCSports.com