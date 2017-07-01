Bogaerts has tiebreaking hit, Red Sox beat Jays 7-4 in 11

Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia hits a double during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game in Toronto on Friday, June 30, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- Xander Bogaerts hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Friday night.

Hanley Ramirez doubled off Aaron Loup (2-2) to begin the 11th and moved to third on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s single. One out later, Bogaerts singled through the drawn-in infield.

Deven Marrero had two hits and three RBIs as the AL East-leading Red Sox won their 13th straight game when scoring at least five runs.

Bogaerts was held out of the starting lineup for the first time since April 21. He came on as a defensive replacement in the 10th.

Blaine Boyer (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings and Craig Kimbrel finished for his 23rd save.

Justin Smoak hit a three-run home run, his 22nd, and Troy Tulowitzki added a solo blast for the Blue Jays, who have lost six of eight.

Eight Toronto pitchers combined to issue 13 walks, the most by one team in the majors this season.

The Blue Jays took an early lead on Smoak's first-inning homer off Doug Fister. Smoak's blast was the 1,070th MLB home run in June, breaking the previous mark set in May 2000.

Boston went hitless until Mookie Betts reached on an infield single in the fifth. Two batters later, Dustin Pedroia hit a two-run double.

Marrero tied it 3-all with an RBI single off Danny Barnes in the sixth and Benintendi added an RBI double off Jeff Beliveau.

The Blue Jays tied it in the bottom half when Tulowitzki greeted Heath Hembree with a solo homer to left. The drive was Tulowitzki's third in six games.

FOR STARTERS

Toronto's Marco Estrada walked a career-worst seven in 4 1/3 innings. He went 0-4 with a 9.11 ERA in six June starts. Making his second start for Boston, Fister allowed three runs in five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Boston released 1B/OF Allen Craig, who has not played for the Red Sox since 2015. He was batting .253 with one homer at 14 RBIs at Triple-A Pawtucket. ... RHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee) joined the team in Toronto on Friday and will throw a bullpen session Saturday. He allowed six runs, five earned, in three innings at Double-A Portland on Thursday. ... Pedroia returned to the lineup after sitting out Thursday because of a sore left knee.

Blue Jays: C Jarrod Saltalamacchia was released from Triple-A Buffalo. ... OF Dalton Pompey, whose recovery from a preseason concussion has been slowed by a left knee injury, came out of a rehab game at Class-A Dunedin after fouling a ball off his leg.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (10-3, 2.77 ERA) has won nine of his past 10 decisions and leads the majors with 155 strikeouts. Sale pitched eight shutout innings at Toronto on April 28.

Blue Jays: LHP Francisco Liriano (4-3, 5.46 ERA) snapped a three-game winless streak in his previous start, allowing two runs in six innings to beat Kansas City and record his 100th career victory.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball