Boels Ladies Tour 2020

Boels Ladies Tour will return to the Women's WorldTour from September 1 to 6, moved from its original August date.

The UCI announced the revised-late season calendar in May and the Women's WorldTour has retained 16 of the original 22 events. It will include five stage races and 11 one-day races.

Organizers have not yet confirmed the stages, however, Thijs Rondhuis noted the event could only take place if public health measures eased and it was safe to run the event.

"There can only be a Boels Ladies Tour if it is socially responsible and we have permission to race. This new date gives the opportunity for this moment to continue preparations for the event. As a Boels Ladies Tour, we have the energy and willingness to look with all parties at how we can organize responsible events in the new reality of the 1.5 meter society. A cycling event seems suitable at the moment because it takes place outdoors and we are able to put the 1.5 meter rule with adjustments into practice. The government and the security regions are working on protocols that events must comply with. We will comply with the protocols in all cases. In good coordination with the stage municipalities, we can realize a responsible and beautiful event for all parties."

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) won the overall title at the 2019 Boels Ladies Tour upon the conclusion of the final stage 5 in Arnhem. Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) won the final stage sprint ahead of Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).