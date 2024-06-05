Boehly looks to back Maresca from the offset by opening talks with United’s priority attacking target

Chelsea have reportedly ignited their pursuit of Crystal Palace starlet Michael Olise, who is believed to be a priority target for Manchester United this summer (Metro).

Indeed, Blues owner Todd Boehly is seemingly prepared to put his money where his mouth is yet again and back new manager Enzo Maresca from the offset of his tenure.

Palace are said to want upwards of £60 million for Olise. Should it come to a bidding war, Chelsea are undoubtedly better suited in that aspect, as all 28 of their signings under Boehly have totalled €1.1 billion in transfer fees (ESPN).

However, their countless incomings have meant it’s considerably harder for players to nail down a starting role, which is something that Olise has grown accustomed to at Selhurst Park.

Olise likely to be a starter at Old Trafford

The 22-year-old’s Premier League experience would certainly rank him higher than Antony in the manager’s estimations, and while Alejandro Garnacho has been a constant silver lining on the right flank amidst such a turbulent season for United, starting 37 consecutive matches in your second season of senior football – at just 19 years old – perhaps isn’t the best for his physical development long-term.

One element that’s proving detrimental to United’s transfer pursuits is the uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag. Players are going to be unwilling to get on board INEOS’ new project if they don’t even know who will be sitting in the dugout after they sign.

