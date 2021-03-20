Boeheim pours in 30, No. 11 seed Orange rout Aztecs 78-62

  • Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots over San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    1/5

    NCAA Syracuse San Diego St Basketball

    Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots over San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
  • Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier (1) fights for a rebound with San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    2/5

    NCAA Syracuse San Diego St Basketball

    Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier (1) fights for a rebound with San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
  • San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) defends against Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    3/5

    NCAA Syracuse San Diego St Basketball

    San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) defends against Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Syracuse forward Kadary Richmond (3) shoots between a trio of San Diego State defenders during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    4/5

    NCAA Syracuse San Diego St Basketball

    Syracuse forward Kadary Richmond (3) shoots between a trio of San Diego State defenders during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
  • Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier (1) goes around San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    5/5

    NCAA Syracuse San Diego St Basketball

    Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier (1) goes around San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots over San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier (1) fights for a rebound with San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) defends against Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Syracuse forward Kadary Richmond (3) shoots between a trio of San Diego State defenders during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier (1) goes around San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVE SKRETTA
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The decades-old zone defense of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim claimed another frustrated victim Friday night.

One of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, too.

The No. 11 seed Orange held sixth-seeded San Diego State without a field goal for nearly a quarter of the game, sweet-shooting Buddy Boeheim hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 30 points, and Syracuse cruised to a 78-62 victory inside Hinkle Fieldhouse and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Boeheim finished 7 of 10 from beyond the arc and 11 of 15 from the field. Marek Dolezaj added 11 points as Syracuse (17-9) advanced to play third-seeded West Virginia, an 84-67 winner over No. 14 seed Morehead State, for a spot in the Sweet 16.

“We want to keep going, keep building off this,” the younger Boeheim said. “We know there's still a long road ahead of us. It's a great feeling. We have a day tomorrow to get a practice in and we're right back Sunday.”

The Orange were trailing 18-14 midway through the first half when they clamped down on defense, holding San Diego State (23-5) without a field goal the rest of the half. And when the Aztecs threatened to trim their deficit to less than 10 early in the second half, the son of the longtime Syracuse coach was there to provide an answer.

Boeheim hit three quick 3-pointers, one of them curling off a screen and falling away, to put the game out of reach.

“Buddy just had one of those games like he's been having lately,” Jim Boeheim said. “I never had one of those so I don't know how it feels, but it looks like the basket is wide and he just made some great shots.”

Jordan Schakel had 17 points for the Aztecs, but the nation's third-best 3-point shooter was just 5 of 13 from beyond the arc. Leading scorer Matt Mitchell also had 17 points on 8-of-19 shooting for the Mountain West champs.

“We had a lot of great memories over the years. This is not how we wanted to end it,” said Schakel, choking up a bit. “In a couple days, I’ll be able to look back and be grateful. But right now, this one doesn't feel good.”

San Diego State made it clear from the moment it jacked up three 3-pointers on its first couple trips down the floor that the plan was to break Syracuse's decades-old 2-3 zone by shooting right over top of it.

Problem is the Aztecs didn't make many.

Beginning with Boeheim's own 3-pointer with 9:17 left, the Aztecs never scored again in the first half. They missed their final 10 attempts from beyond the arc, finished 3 of 20 from the 3-point line in the first half, and even missed the front end of a one-and-one with a few seconds left before the break.

“Obviously we knew we needed to make 3s in order to compete in this game,” Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher said. “When you're missing them, the defense starts shrinking in. It gets harder to drive.”

“Buddy Buckets” nearly outscored San Diego State by himself. Boeheim had 16 points as Syracuse built a 32-18 halftime lead; it was the fewest points Dutcher's high-scoring, perimeter-oriented team had scored in a half all season.

Mitchell, the Mountain West player of the year, missed all five of his 3-point tries and was 1 of 9 from the field.

Schakel finally got a 3-pointer to go right out of halftime, giving the few San Diego State fans in the crowd a long-awaited reason to cheer. But the Aztecs promptly went into another long slump, and Boeheim and the rest of the Orange's red-hot shooters continued to bury their own 3s, building a 56-30 lead before coasting to the finish.

“They played well. Offensively, obviously, we struggled to shoot the ball,” Dutcher said. “Their zone was very good. Coach Boeheim has had the success he’s had because he plays it better than anyone.”

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse kept its late-season momentum going Friday night. The Orange had won three of their last four games, beating North Carolina and Clemson, and took Virginia to the wire in a buzzer-beating loss in the ACC Tournament.

San Diego State hoped to make a deep run after its loaded 30-2 team last season missed out on a chance to play in the tournament. But the Aztecs looked nothing like the team that brought a 14-game win streak to Indianapolis, winning them by an average margin of 18.4 points, failing to break the Syracuse zone and wilting on the defensive end.

UP NEXT

The Orange will play the Mountaineers or Eagles on Sunday. Syracuse is 28-16 against West Virginia, its old Big East rival, and 3-0 against Morehead State with a win over the Eagles in the first round of the 1983 tournament.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Buddy Boeheim goes off for 30 points, Syracuse routs SDSU to advance in NCAA Tournament

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The decades-old zone defense of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim claimed another frustrated victim Friday night.

  • No. 11 Syracuse stifles No. 6 San Diego State in first half en route to blowout win

    The Orange shot over 50 percent from 3-point range and held SDSU scoreless for over 10 minutes.

  • Huge first half helps Syracuse topple SDSU

    Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek remarks on #11 Syracuse's dramatic first half takedown of #6 SDSU.

  • Derek Wolfe: COVID screwed me twice in free agency

    Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe took his second dip into free agency in as many years this week and he came out of it with a new three-year deal with the Ravens. At a Thursday press conference, Wolfe said he’s happy to be back and wasn’t sure if he would return due to the decreased salary [more]

  • Freshmen who graduated early gain NCAA tourney experience

    UCLA assistant coach Tasha Brown calls her “Little Intern” — and Dominique Darius doesn’t mind. Darius realizes how much she still has to learn about college basketball when most young women her age are in their final push toward high school graduation. Players like Darius who graduated early are not only gaining a head start and valuable experience in their college basketball careers as early enrollees, they have been counted upon to help teams across the country keep their seasons going when players are held out for COVID-19 protocols.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”

  • Joshua Langford: 'It's my last college basketball game for Michigan State'

    Senior Joshua Langford said he played his final game for Michigan State basketball after the Spartans' 86-80 OT loss to UCLA in the NCAA tournament.

  • Bitcoin Mining Revenue On The Rise: Miners Record $64M In A Single Day

    Bitcoin miners earned over $64.386 million in daily revenue on March 18 – the highest level in the coin’s history, according to data from blockchain.com. What Happened: The recent price rally to $61,000 has led Bitcoin mining operations to be an incredibly lucrative opportunity for those involved in the space. Earlier today, Tyler Page, CEO of mining company Cipher Mining, told Yahoo Finance that the mining business was vital to the success of the network overall. “Miners validate transactions and they also bring new supply of bitcoins onto the market. That’s our business, helping that infrastructure survive and grow.” Why It Matters: Miner revenue comes from the “block reward” that they earn after successfully validating a transaction on the Bitcoin blockchain, as well as transaction fees on the network. Since the block reward is paid in Bitcoin, the digital asset’s price movement plays an important role in mining operations. While the share price of mining stocks like Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) has rallied over 800% since the beginning of Bitcoin’s bull run in Dec. 2020, the stock fell over 11% after the company released its latest financial results. The company reported a net loss of $10.4 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, which threw off some investors who expected a more solid financial performance. The discrepancy in its reported earnings can be explained in part by the fact that Bitcoin miners only recognize revenue when selling the Bitcoin earned on exchanges. The company last sold Bitcoin on Oct. 21, 2020, and since then, has been accumulating or “hodling” all Bitcoin generated, they said in a press release. Price Action: Bitcoin has traded in and around $58,000 after touching a high of $61,578 earlier this week. At press time, the price of the digital asset was $58,640, up 1.30% in the past 24-hours. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUK Payments Firm Bottlepay Enables Bitcoin Payments Via Twitter, Reddit, Discord, More AppsBNY Mellon Invests In Cryptocurrency Custodian Fireblocks© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Pistons hand Rockets franchise-worst 19th straight loss

    Frank Jackson had a season-high 23 points and the Detroit Pistons handed the Houston Rockets their franchise-record 19th straight loss, 113-100 on Friday night. Winless since Feb. 4, Houston struggled to find answers for Detroit’s ball movement and Jackson’s shooting. Detroit made 14 of 29 3s in winning consecutive games for the first time since mid-February.

  • March Madness: Six key takeaways from Friday's men's NCAA Tournament first-round games

    Friday's first-round March Madness action gave us a No. 15 seed upsetting a No. 2, a No. 13 seed upsetting a No. 4, a No. 12 seed upsetting a No. 5.

  • Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament

    The best COVID-19 vaccine shots in America just might be the two that went into Sister Jean’s arm. The breakout star and model for the most coveted bobblehead of the 2018 NCAA Tournament is now eight months beyond her 101st birthday and still serving as chaplain for the Loyola of Chicago basketball team. It took two vaccinations and some serious wrangling, but Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt was back on the scene Friday in Indianapolis watching her beloved Ramblers in person, sporting brand-new, brick-red kicks but the same radiant smile — a fresh reminder for a pandemic-weary fan base that a little perseverance still goes a long way.

  • 3 Investing Lessons I Wish I'd Learned Sooner

    Investing in the stock market is one of the most effective ways to generate wealth over the long term, but it can be confusing. When I was in my early 20s, investing in the stock market was the last thing on my mind. When I did have cash to spare, I had never even considered investing it or putting it into a retirement account.

  • Do transgender athletes really have a competitive advantage?

    Governor Tate Reeves explains how the Mississippi Fairness Act protects young girls on 'America Reports'

  • NAACP implored NFL to not 'fund Fox News’ hatred, bigotry, lies' with new Fox TV deal

    The civil rights group cited the networks's frequent criticism of player protests while urging the NFL to cut ties with Fox.

  • North Carolina vs. Wisconsin Best Bets, Odds

    The NCAA Tournament is is underway. Corey Parson lets you know what he is betting in the Tarheels vs. Badgers game. (Armando Bacot, North Carolina)

  • Edinson Cavani confident Manchester United can end trophy wait this season

    The striker could return from injury for Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester.

  • Alpine skiing: Shiffrin may tweak schedule ahead of Olympics

    American Shiffrin is hoping to add to the two Olympic gold medals and a silver she won from Sochi and Pyeongchang in 2014 and 2018 but a niggling back problem means the 26-year-old's focus is also on prolonging her career. "We're definitely going to take that into account going into next season, not only for the Olympics but just for my longevity in my career," Shiffrin told reporters from Lenzerheide, where the World Cup Finals are taking place this week. "Because, for sure, the Olympics is a target, but a bigger target would be to say, not only I can compete at the Olympics, but I can just compete regularly."

  • Washington signs former Giants linebacker David Mayo

    The Washington Football Team has signed former New York Giants linebacker David Mayo, the team announced on Thursday. Mayo was released by the Giants prior to the start of free agency in a cap related move. Mayo spent the last two seasons with the Giants, appearing in 27 games with 15 starts. A former fifth-round [more]

  • Ex-Giants LB David Mayo signs with Washington Football Team

    Former New York Giants LB David Mayo will remain in the NFC East, signing with the Washington Football Team.

  • North Carolina limps into the offseason after embarrassing loss against Wisconsin

    No. 9 Wisconsin breezed past No. 8 North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, as embarrassments continue to pile up for the Tar Heels.