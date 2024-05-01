Boe, Swenson lead Rebels past GEAC
Apr. 30—The Southland baseball team defeated Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger (1-7 overall) 14-1 in Adams Tuesday.
Sam Boe struck out nine and Austin Swenson knocked in two runs for the Rebels (6-1 overall).
Southland pitching: Sam Boe (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 9 K
Southland hitting: Gavin Nelsen, 0-for-1, RBI, 2 R, BB; Tyson Stevens, 0-for-3, 2 R, BB; Travis Kirtz, 0-for-1, RBI, 2 R; Austin Swenson, 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Easton Meyer, 0-for-1, RBI, 2 BB, R; Maverick Hanna, 0-for-4, 2 R; Riley Jax, 1-for-1, 2 BBs