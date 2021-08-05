Bodycam vid released of Dolton police chase, shooting that killed woman
Newly released bodycam in the death of a Dolton woman after a police chase and shooting is both dramatic and disturbing.
Representative Cori Bush insisted that she needs private security to protect herself from threats while advocating for the "defund the police" movement.
When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.
In previous social media posts, he showed support for mask burning and called incentives to encourage vaccinations “disgusting.”
A Chicago police officer has been charged in a 2020 shooting that injured a man at a CTA Red Line station.
‘This mountain doesn’t care who you are, or how great of a hiker or an experienced hiker you are,’ fire department spokesperson tells reporters
Atlanta police found Marc Theodule violated department policy, while the other officer on scene was returned to duty this week.
Rep. Cori Bush said it is “absolutely unbelievable” that the Missouri governor pardoned Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey.
Oregon defenders DJ James and Jamal Hill were arrested Tuesday night because of an incident with a pellet gun.
MANILA (Reuters) -Chaos overtook several COVID-19 vaccination sites in Manila on Thursday as thousands showed up hoping to receive a shot before the Philippines capital heads back into lockdown for two weeks. Movement restrictions will be reimposed across greater Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, from midnight on Thursday to try slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. The nearby province of Laguna, and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro in the central and southern Philippines, respectively, will also be placed on lockdown, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement, as health facilities are overwhelmed.
After Florida governor Ron DeSantis held a fiery press conference in response to President Biden’s recent criticism of some GOP governors' handling of Covid, Florida congressman Charlie Crist went on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight Wednesday to give his take on the moment. After Lemon showed a clip of the press conference, he asked Crist for his reaction. “That's pretty immature. And extremely defensive,” Crist said. “President Biden is giving good, solid leadership on this issue that is really focused on the safety of our children, and our families, and our nation. Governor Desantis' reaction to that is to be dismissive, because he's chosen to be playing Russian roulette with my fellow Floridians, which is a disaster.” And Crist thinks there’s only one real reason why DeSantis is busy politicizing Covid instead of trying to slow it down. “The man is so, unfortunately, politically motivated toward the white house in 2024, and capturing that base, that he's forgetting Floridians who want their kids to be safe. Because they're reasonable people with common sense,” Crist said.
Christine Weston Chandler, known as Chris Chan, has been charged with incest after audio leaked that appeared to show her discussing her mother.
“The contrast between the governor’s treatment of these cases should offend every Missourian’s sense of justice,” one politician said.
Incident occurred during ‘illegal exhibition of speed event’ last month
At least 30 people were traveling inside the van at the time of the accident, authorities said. The driver was among those killed.
Marriage is a joyous milestone in many peoples' lives, but the institution has a history of sexism that experts say can still be seen today.
TikToker Timothy Hall, or "Timbo the Redneck," died after a truck accident on Saturday, says family.
Missouri governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he had pardoned Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey, the armed St. Louis couple who confronted Black Lives Matter protesters outside their mansion last year.
A couple from Virginia was sentenced to home detention on Wednesday for charges stemming from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.
“There is no evidence of any inappropriate touching,” Leavenworth County’s prosecutor said.
Cory Evans, 33, admitted hitting the protester in the back of the head with his riot stick in May 2020.