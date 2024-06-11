'My body is not ready' - Zverev withdraws from Stuttgart

German tennis player Alexander Zverev in action against Spanish Carlos Alcaraz during their Men's Singles Final tennis match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex. Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Alexander Zverev has withdrawn as expected from this week's Stuttgart grass court tournament, in the wake of his run into the French Open final he lost on Sunday against Carlos Alcaraz.

"I have played a lot of tennis over the past weeks and reached the final in Paris in which I played five tough sets. I feel that my body is not ready to step onto the grass from clay," he said in a statement issued by the tournament on Tuesday.

Zverev was to play in Stuttgart for the first time since 2019. He was the top seed and not due to start until Thursday after a first-round bye.

He had already suggested in Paris that he would miss Stuttgart, and is now expected to start his preparations for the July 1 start of Wimbledon next week at another German tournament in Halle.

Zverev's place in the Stuttgart main draw meanwhile goes to French veteran Richard Gasquet.