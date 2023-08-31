Body found on Folsom Lake identified as California woman missing since January, deputies say

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman whose body was found on Folsom Lake earlier this month, authorities said.

Natalee Heilaman, 27, of San Francisco, was found in the area of Rattlesnake Bar, near the North Fork of the American River, by a person who was recreating in the area on Aug. 19, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Kyle Parker. The person who found the body immediately called 911, officials said.

Heilaman was listed as a missing person out of Nevada County in January, Parker said.

The Sheriff’s Office originally classified the body as a Jane Doe.

Deputies said there is there is no indication of foul play.