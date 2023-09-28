Will the body clock factor be a problem for USC on Big Noon Saturday?

Wakey wakey! USC will be up early to stretch and prepare for action this Saturday in Boulder, Colorado. Journalists will be in the press box at Folsom Field by 7 a.m. local time. The game will start just after 10 a.m. local time. That’s just after 9 a.m. Pacific time.

When USC moves to the Big Ten next year, the Trojans will play a few 9 a.m. Pacific time games each season on Fox Big Noon Saturday. This particular Big Noon game probably came as a surprise to some people inside the USC football program. A game starting just after 10 a.m. local time? That’s very rare.

Also keep in mind that USC hasn’t played a game this season which started before 3:30 p.m. Pacific. That’s the earliest kickoff USC has had through four games. Also, USC’s last two games were both late-night (7:30 p.m. Pacific) kickoffs.

The body-clock question is real. It has ambushed other Pac-12 teams playing early in the morning in other time zones. Is USC ready for this? We asked our Pac-12 football panel:

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

USA TODAY Sports Syndication: HawkCentral

Kids are resilient. They’ll be fine. I think you could play games at 7 a.m. and the players would be good. It’s everyone else, including us old guys in the press that would have a problem.

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

Dec 24, 2022; Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

What an absolutely wild thing that isn’t being talked about. Why is this game being played at noon Eastern?!? That’s a 9 a.m. kickoff for USC, and a 10 a.m. kickoff for Colorado. It’s just insane that we’re doing this. To answer the question, though, I don’t think it will negatively impact USC any more than it will impact Colorado. It’s an early game for both teams.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Dec 2, 2022; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I always say no to this. If it was an East Coast game, maybe, but it’s a one-hour difference, and either way, the Trojans are going to be fired up for this contest.

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

Dec 4, 2021; Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

From a USC perspective, this is my biggest concern for the Trojans, who have played late-afternoon and night games the whole season and now face a very different game-preparation timetable plus the altitude in Boulder. Colorado must start well to make this game close, but if USC is sluggish in the first quarter, CU could get the fast start it needs. The Trojans were also rattled by the Arizona State crowd last week. If you’re rattled by a Tempe crowd, you’ll get rattled by a Boulder crowd. The first 10 minutes are hugely important for both teams in USC-Colorado on Saturday.

