Body cameras for officials?! Indeed, that's where we are now | Opinion

Apr. 23—It may not be the kindest phrasing, but it tends to be fair.

In local television news, long ago a cheeky moniker was placed on the camera: the "idiot magnet."

We've all seen why that phrase would be implemented.

There are people who can't help themselves and act out on TV, especially if they know they're in the midst of a live shot at, say, a big sporting event's aftermath.

It isn't kind, but yes, people have a tendency, because of the camera, to act like an idiot.

But it also can have a positive impact.

Some of that idiocy has, justifiably, led to perpetrators facing accountability — legal and public embarrassment — should behavior be bad enough.

That's where we are. There comes a time at which in order for someone to see detriment, they need to see it through the lens of the "idiot magnet," but also the power of retrospect.

It's not that what I'm about to share isn't a fantastic idea. It's just a shame it has to be pondered at all.

This winter in Washington State, the governing bodies for high school sports and high school sports officials came up with a unique approach to attack the scourge of people vs. officials.

We say it all the time: Disagreement is one thing. Accountability is one thing.

Taking either to an extent to which an official feels their safety compromised is so far out of bounds there is no place to return to being in bounds.

Sports Illustrated reported in February on Washington State's approach: An eight-week pilot program in which 100 basketball officials from 11 counties were provided the option to wear a body camera. These events ranged from varsity to middle school. The program ended following regional competition in late February.

"We need to find a way to help people change their behavior," Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive director Mark Hoffman told SI.

The program, inspired by a similar one in England for soccer officials in professional leagues there, has strict guidelines that dictate when cameras record. For the Washington pilot program, it had to be when a technical foul was assessed, during "any type of discriminatory behavior" or when the official felt they were in a threatening situation.

The officials who chose to wear the cameras were instructed they should inform coaches and captains of their existence and potential use in a pregame meeting.

Should the cameras begin recording, the footage could not be edited. It was directly uploaded to an iCloud account.

The pilot programs, per the SI story, were and will be reissued to officials in baseball, softball, football and soccer through the remainder of the year.

John Kiley, the boys basketball coach at Olympia High School in Washington, summed up the bottom line well, telling SI: "If we are doing this, it's because it is needed — and we are at a point that it needs to be corrected in our society. And if this helps an official feel more protected or policed, then I see it."

These cameras come at a cost, of course, that must be footed.

But if it is something that is feasible, then it's not a bad idea to be pursued elsewhere, including Ohio.

We discuss terrible fan behavior across all sports. But for me on an in-person basis, it's most prevalent in soccer.

It's not to say all soccer people need to chill out. It's not to say all matches carry the possibility of something bad materializing.

And on the flip side of the coin, it's not to say there aren't instances in which officials shouldn't be questioned — reasonably and in respectful discourse — over controversial decisions or egregious errors.

Perhaps, though, looking at the "What's the worst that could happen?" component to ensure it doesn't get that far, thinking about this from the "idiot magnet" symbolism isn't so bad.

If officials have power in an event to record and capture poor behavior from a coach, student-athlete or spectator, it could have a noticeable impact on the behavior.

No one wants to see themselves after the fact doing something cringeworthy.

I can only imagine, as an example, what video of the aftermath to that Walsh Jesuit-Strongsville girls soccer regional match in 2022, in which police had to intervene on an official's behalf postmatch, had on the principles and Walsh's school community.

Strongsville-Walsh Jesuit aftermath shows, yet again, HS soccer community needs to chill out before it's too late — Opinion

Any one of us with an iota of common sense would emerge from being tied to a rage like that captured on camera and viewed thousands of times with a sense of remorse and desire for change.

Now just imagine if that capability to record such incidents wasn't dependent on a media member or videographer being in attendance.

Imagine if it was from the point of view of the official — and the stunning symbolism it provides seeing something like that knowing the emotion is being directed toward a person behind the camera.

This is not just about the concept of bringing body cameras into play.

The fact we are even talking about this in high school sports shows how ridiculous this dynamic has become.

Officials feel so threatened that, as an outside-the-box solution, the idea of cameras to capture the behavior is being introduced.

It's beyond description, really.

If it leads toward a solution, though, maybe that's what we have to do.

The "idiot magnet" moniker in local TV news extends through to today, especially with people who are initially indifferent to backlash and are willing to act like that to go viral.

The difference in this high school sports example is that these "idiots" who go so far beyond the line of decency that intervention is necessary don't want that attention.

So if this "idiot magnet" has potential to make life better, it's a conversation worth having.