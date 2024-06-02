Bodine's home run lifts Coast Carolina past High Point, into Clemson Regional final

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Caden Bodine hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and Coastal Carolina defeated High Point 6-5 on Sunday to reach the championship round at the Clemson Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The Chanticleers (36-24) will play regional host Clemson later in the day with a spot in the super regionals on the line. Clemson advances with a victory, while Coastal Carolina would need to win on Sunday and again on Monday in order to advance.

Derek Bender staked Coastal to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, ripping a 0-0 pitch deep to left field. Four pitchers cruised through six innings on the mound, allowing just a solo home run in the second inning and a fielder's choice RBI in the sixth.

Trailing 4-2 heading to the seventh, High Point took the lead with a three-run rally. An error and a single chased Parker Cassell, then reliever Dominick Carbone gave up an RBI single and another run scored on a grounder before Coastal Carolina could record an out. With one out, a sacrifice fly by Brayden Simpson gave High Point a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Bodine wasted little time getting the lead back for Coastal. After a leadoff single by Graham Brown, Bodine went deep to right for the 6-5 lead.

Andrew Bowers (2-0) and Bryce Schaffer (S1) closed out the win on the mound.

Eric Grintz had four hits and two RBI for High Point (35-27). ___

