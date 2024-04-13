Bodine leads (20) CCU past GA Southern, 7-3

STATESBORO, GA. – Caden Bodine drove in three runs to lead the No. 20 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to a 7-3 Sun Belt Conference win over the Georgia Southern Eagles in Statesboro, Ga., on Friday night.

Coastal Carolina (23-10, 8-5 SBC) starter Riley Eikhoff (4-0) worked 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. Georgia Southern’s Jacob Phillips (2-2) suffered the loss and pitched 3.2 innings, giving up four runs on five hits while striking out three. The Eagles’ Thomas Higgins did not factor in the decision throwing 5.0 innings and allowing six hits and two walks for two runs with four strikeouts.

CCU’s Sam Antonacci (2-for-4, 2Rs, 2RBIs) and Bodine (3-for-4, R, 3RBIs) paced the offense with multiple hits, while Blake Barthol (1-for-4, 2B, R), Derek Bender (1-for-5), Zack Beach (1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI), Graham Brown (1-for-4, 2B, RBI), and Jake Books (1-for-3, R) added one hit each.

Coastal Carolina will remain in Statesboro, Ga., for game two with Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, April 13. The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. The games will be streamed on ESPN+.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.