Bocsak: Top Alternatives to Yoro for Liverpool This Summer

Leny Yoro and the transfer dream

It is no secret Liverpool are interested in Leny Yoro. It’s not a surprise either. He is a player who will be on all the top clubs’ radar who are looking to sign a centre-back this summer.

Photo by IMAGO

Anfield Index detailed why he would be Liverpool’s perfect centre-back signing all the way back during December of last year.

However, while Yoro ticks pretty much every box on paper, there is a big shadow looming over Liverpool’s hopes of landing him. That shadow is, of course, Real Madrid.

Over the last few years Liverpool have lost several high-profile transfer races to the Spanish giants. From Aurelien Tchouameni to Jude Bellingham. Given that Real Madrid can pretty much operate with infinite resources and undeniably have one of the best teams in world football, it makes Liverpool’s hopes of landing Yoro feel all but like a dream.

Miracles can happen. However, it’s far more likely that Liverpool will have to go in search of alternatives to Yoro this summer.

Here Anfield Index takes a look at three players who Liverpool could take a look at.

Ousmane Diomande

Similarly to Yoro, Diomande is very much in demand this summer. He is also a very exciting young centre-back who has been catching the eye at Sporting CP this summer.

Picture: IMAGO

Still only 20 years old, Diomande comes with a wealth of experience and ticks a lot of boxes for Liverpool.

As per Wyscout, he averaged the second-best defensive duels success rate among centre-backs in Liga NOS – winning 74.68% of his 5.89 defensive duels per 90. He also ranked in the top 10 centre-backs for aerial duel success rate among centre-backs winning 62.4%.

Defensively, he’s solid and compact – difficult to beat in one-on-one situations. But it’s not just his defensive qualities that make him a stand-out candidate.

Diomande is very composed on the ball and capable of instigating attacks from the back. Last season, out of centre-backs who averaged at least 20 forward passes in the league, Diomande had the best accuracy, completing 85.82% of his 20.78 forward passes per 90.

Out of defenders who averaged at least 55 passes per 90 Diomande also had the best completion rate (93.57%).

He’s predominantly played on the right side of Sporting’s defence. However, what makes him an attractive candidate is that he’s capable of filling in on the left side of defence as well. In fact, in the past he’s even played as a left-back while he was on loan at Mafra.

Another player who could be available for Liverpool this summer is Marc Guehi. He’s definitely on the club’s radar and his stock will only rise as he continues to impress for England at Euro 2024.

Photo: IMAGO

Guehi is a Premier League proven defender which will make him a ‘safer’ bet in comparison to the other options. He’s also a proven leader, having captained Crystal Palace from a young age and he is still only 23 years old.

Guehi does come with a few question marks, though. While he’s very strong when it comes to winning key ground duels ranking among the top 10 centre-backs in the Premier League for defensive duel success rate (72.81%) his aerial duel rate is a concern.

The England international won just 39.71% of his aerial duels last season. Out of centre-backs who have played at least 1500 minutes in the Premier League last season – that was the lowest success rate.

He’s composed on the ball, and completes 90.42% of his passes. His forward passes of 16.87 per 90 is definitely scalable and could improve in a more possession orientated side like Liverpool.

However, those aerial duel numbers will be a concern. With a figure of £65m touted around for his services – this one might just prove to be too much of a gamble for Liverpool.

He’s probably been one of the best centre-backs in Europe’s top five leagues last season. Calafiori is still only 22 years old, but he’s already been at four clubs in his senior career.

Photo: IMAGO

It’s at Bologna where he has finally been able to establish himself and has been pivotal in Thiago Motta’s side securing Champions League football last season.

Calafiori is a quintessential Italian defender. He reads the game exquisitely and is brilliant at sniffing out and thwarting dangerous situations.

In Serie A last season, he averaged the most possession-adjusted interceptions (8.59 per 90) among centre-backs.

He also won 67.72% of his defensive duels (6.69 per 90) and 66.35% of his aerial duels (3.68 per 90).

Calafiori is composed in possession too. He ranks among the top ten centre-backs for forward passes completion rate (82.29% – and at least 18 forward passes per 90) and pass completion rate (91.33% and at least 50 passes per 90).

He’s left-footed and very much capable of playing as a left-back as well. That versatility combined with his age makes him an attractive proposition.

However, Bologna will be reluctant to sell. Even if the club is open to a sale with Juventus sniffing around for his services it will be difficult for Liverpool to persuade the Italian to come to Anfield with the call of one of Italy’s biggest clubs a much more comfortable choice for the young defender.

But if somehow Liverpool can procure a deal Calafiori would be an outstanding alternative choice to Yoro and someone who could provide the basis of Liverpool’s future defence alongside Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate.

Other bonus shouts who did not make the three-man shortlist are David Hancko, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapie.