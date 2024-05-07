BoCoPreps 10&10: Week 8

May 6—Each full week of the spring season, BoCoPreps will highlight exceptional performances from 10 teams and 10 athletes. Readers are encouraged to submit nominations to bwnew@prairiemountainmedia.com.

10 teams

Dawson girls' tennis: The Mustangs swept the Class 3A Region 5 tournament on Friday, winning titles at every position. Winners included Isabelle Jacobsma (1 singles), Mia Jones (2 singles), Kathleen Donohue (3 singles), Caitlin Budacz-Kauflin/Kate Aldworth (1 doubles), Malaika Burkholder/Jojo Jenkins (2 doubles), Sophia Payvar/Moon Mullins-Sebor (3 doubles) and Chloe Sebek/Natalie Korczak (4 doubles).

Erie girls' tennis: The Tigers won Class 4A Region 5, winning six titles to qualify six lines to this week's individual state tournament. Winners included Nanoha Nakamura (1 singles) Campbell Moore (3 singles), Francie Mueller/Kendall Wachowiak (1 doubles), Stella Landis/Lizzie Owens (2 doubles), Addie Rice/Brooke Jordan (3 doubles) and Addie Osborne/Avery Gilbert (4 doubles).

Erie track and field: The boys won the 15-team Front Range League Championships at French Field in Fort Collins last week. The girls were third. Jackson Cowgill won shot put (49 feet, 3 inches) and his brother Mason won discus (149-11).

Fairview boys' swimming: The Knights grabbed top-state times and set school records at the Front Range League Championships over the weekend, finishing runner-up to Fossil Ridge. Utah commit Layton Sealman took the 50-yard freestyle with a state-best time of 20.47 seconds and also won the 100 breaststroke (57.47 and 56.33 in prelims). Wesley Schlachter claimed the state's best time in the 500 freestyle (4:39.21), while Soren Koschmann won the 100 free (45.32) with the state's second-best time. Those three and James Kershaw were a part of the 400 freestyle relay, which won with the top-state mark (3:03.76), as well as the 200 medley relay that took gold with an automatic All-American time (1:31.99).