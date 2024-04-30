BoCoPreps 10&10: Week 7

Apr. 29—Each full week of the spring season, BoCoPreps will highlight exceptional performances from 10 teams and 10 athletes. Readers are encouraged to submit nominations to bwnew@prairiemountainmedia.com.

10 teams

Erie girls' soccer: The 4A No. 18 Tigers (8-4) extended their win streak to three games last week, beating 5A No. 32 Poudre and No. 41 Loveland. They host Fairview in the Front Range League crossover tournament on Tuesday.

Erie boys' track and field: They won the 23-team Weld County Championships on Wednesday, then the 35-team Longmont Invite on Friday. Dillon Richardson won the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes and 22.59 seconds) Wednesday, while Marco Martinez won the long jump (22 feet and 1 1/2 inches) and Mason Cowgill (148 feet) won discus Friday.

Fairview lacrosse: The boys' team (6-5) moved up to 5A No. 19 in CHSAA's official postseason rankings after beating No. 17 Monarch and 4A No. 25 Thompson Valley last week. The girls (8-2), ranked third in 5A, bounced back from a tight loss to No. 2 ThunderRidge with an overtime win over No. 6 Regis Jesuit.

Holy Family girls' golf: The Tigers finished second to 5A Valor Christian at The Showcase Invitational at the Boulder Country Club on Monday. Freshman Acadia Curtis led the way for them, shooting 9-over-par 81 in a ninth-place finish.

Legacy baseball: The 5A No. 28 Lightning (6-8) won three of four last week. Their only loss came in extra innings on Thursday to No. 1 Fossil Ridge, which won, 5-4.

Legacy girls' soccer: The Lightning (6-2-3) moved up to 15th in 5A after handing No. 6 Broomfield (11-1-1) its first loss of the season, 1-0. Makayla Martinez had the game-winner in the 48th minute.

Longmont track and field: The girls won its own 35-team invite Friday, led by wins from Ella Pears in the long jump (17 feet and 5 1/4 inches) and triple jump (38-2). Lea Irvin (100 hurdles; 15.65 seconds) also won on the girls' side. Bode Becker (800; 1:59.90) and Miles Miller (3,200; 9:40.13) won for the boys' team, which took second.

Niwot girls' soccer: The 4A No. 23 Cougars (7-3-4) pushed their unbeaten streak to six games with a pair of draws against No. 20 Skyline and No. 12 Thompson Valley last week. Goalkeeper Mariah Fletemeyer has made 20 saves across three consecutive shutouts in net.

Peak to Peak girls' tennis: The third-ranked Pumas advanced to the Class 3A dual postseason semifinals with a pair of 7-0 wins over No. 14 Resurrection Christian and No. 6 Prospect Ridge Academy in the opening two rounds. They'll travel to No. 2 Vail Christian on May 7.

Silver Creek boys' swimming: The Raptors won a triangular meet against Estes Park and Longmont on Thursday, winning 11 of the 12 events. Chayakorn Ngampatipatpong (50 and 100 freestyles) and James Story (100 butterfly and 200 individual medley) each won two events.

10 athletes

Cami Ayandele, Monarch girls' soccer: The senior scored six goals in an 11-1 win over Northglenn on Thursday. Her most goals in a game prior to it was three.

Zeke Bote, Prospect Ridge baseball: The junior was perfect from the plate across three wins last week, going 7 for 7 with three doubles and nine RBIs. The Miners are 8-6.

Lucy Connors, Mead girls' lacrosse: She scored six times and had three assists as the 4A No. 1 Mavericks (12-0) stayed perfect on the season, beating No. 6 Northfield 17-9 on Thursday. She leads 4A with 56 goals and 81 points.

Logan Hale, Erie girls' golf: She led the Tigers to a three-stroke win over Fossil Ridge at a Front Range League tournament at Coal Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, shooting 7-under-par 65. No other player shot under 75. Then Monday, she took second at The Showcase at the Boulder Country Club, with a score of 2-over-par 74.

Charlie Heathwood, Dawson baseball: The senior had five RBIs from the plate, five strikeouts across two spotless innings on the mound, as the 2A No. 10 Mustangs (9-2) beat 3A no. 37 Bruce Randolph on Wednesday, 20-0.

Ava Hickey, Fairview girls' golf: The senior took fourth at the Front Range League tournament at Coal Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, shooting 7-over-par 79. She was also fourth on Monday at The Showcase at the Boulder Country Club, carding another 7-over 79.

Zack LaCrosse, Lyons baseball: The freshman, touting a 0.35 ERA this spring, allowed one hit in a five-inning 10-0 win over Byers last week, striking out 13. He's allowed just one earned run in 20 innings to start his high school career.

Luke Nathan, Boulder boys' lacrosse: With the 5A No. 27 Panthers (7-7) doing what they can to stay in contention to make the 24-team postseason, the junior led the way last week, tallying 11 goals and five assists as Boulder beat No. 33 Highlands Ranch and No. 34 Prairie View. The Panthers finish the regular season at No. 22 Lewis-Palmer on Wednesday.

Hope Torres, Prospect Ridge girls' golf: The junior finished tied atop the leaderboard at a Metro League tournament at Broken Tee Golf Course on Wednesday, shooting 5-over-par 77. She then tied for sixth at The Showcase at the Boulder Country Club on Monday, with a score of 8-over 80.

Rafael Urbina, Thornton boys' volleyball: The Legacy junior had 31 assists, nine kills, eight digs, three blocks and two aces in a three-set win over Niwot on Tuesday.

