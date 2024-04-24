BoCoPreps 10&10: Week 6

Apr. 22—Each full week of the spring season, BoCoPreps will highlight exceptional performances from 10 teams and 10 athletes. Readers are encouraged to submit nominations to bwnew@prairiemountainmedia.com.

10 teams

Erie boys' lacrosse: The Class 4A No. 2 Tigers (8-3) beat No. 15 Holy Family and 5A No. 17 Kent Denver last week, extending their win streak to three games.

Fairview girls' tennis: The Knights won all three singles titles — No. 1 singles player Stella Laird, No. 2 Jane Roth, No. 3 Maya Brakhage — at the Front Range League Tournament last week, tying Fossil Ridge with 60 points atop the team standings.

Holy Family girls' golf: The Tigers won the Northern Colorado Athletics Conference tournament at Saddleback Golf Club in Firestone last week, beating second-place Windsor by 12 strokes. They placed five golfers inside the top seven, led by winner Steffi Heitz, who shot 1-under-par 71.

Jefferson Academy girls' soccer: The 3A No. 4 Jaguars moved their winning streak to five games last week, beating No. 39 The Academy and No. 2 Kent Denver. Gianna Gagliano had four goals on the week, including the game-winner against the Sun Devils.

Longmont girls' soccer: The Trojans (6-3) won their fifth straight game last week, beating Greeley West 4-0 behind two goals from Ella Erwin. Longmont has shut out its last four opponents.

Longmont track and field: The boys won and the girls finished runner-up at the 22-team Centaurus Twilight meet on Friday. Teagan Malcom swept the boys' hurdles events, going 15.64 in the 110-meter race, and 41.08 in the 300. Ella Pears won the girls' 200 (27.36) and took second in the 400 (59.09).

Monarch boys' swimming: The Coyotes won the 10-team Boulder County Invite on Saturday, beating runner-up Fairview 702-555. Gavin Keogh swam the state's fastest time of the season in the 100-yard backstroke, going 48.44. Ethan DiFronzo logged the second-best times in the 50 freestyle (20.84) and 100 free (45.93).

Niwot girls' soccer: Led by nine different goal scorers, the 4A No. 22 Cougars (7-3-2) beat Fort Morgan, Frederick and Grand Junction Central last week.

Niwot track and field: The girls won and the boys took second at the 22-team Centaurus Twilight meet on Friday. Reese Kasper notched a personal-best time in the girls' 400-meter run, winning in 58.52 seconds. Ryder Keeton won the boys' 3,200 with his best time of 9:32.30.

Peak to Peak baseball: The 3A No. 12 Pumas beat George Washington and Manual last week, combining to outscore them 37-2. Freshman Easton Urban had three hits and six RBIs across the two games.

10 athletes

Kanoe Bihag and Lauren Muniz, Dawson girls' soccer: Bihag had eight goals and four assists in two wins last week for the Mustangs (7-2). Harvard-commit Muniz had seven and six.

Jimmy Leuchten and Kehan Cox, Dawson baseball: The pair combined to throw a no-hitter in a 9-0 win over Rocky Mountain Lutheran a week ago. Leuchten struck out 11 and walked one over six innings. Cox, a freshman, had a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Sophie Neale, Centaurus girls' soccer: The sophomore was the lone scorer in a pair of 3-0 wins for the 4A No. 31 Warriors (5-4) last week. Her six goals against Greeley Central and Greeley West gave her 12 goals on the season.

Chayakorn Ngampatipatpong, Silver Creek boys' swimming: The junior won two events with top-five times in 4A at the 10-team Boulder County Invite, taking the 100-yard breaststroke (58.27) and the 200 individual medley (1:59.77).

Collin Pool and Tyson Hagen, Longmont baseball: The junior tandem combined for a no-hitter in a 15-0, four-inning win over Greeley West on Monday. Pool struck out seven of the nine batters he faced. Hagen walked two and fanned another in his clean frame.

Sophia Stalter, Monarch girls' soccer: The senior ended her team's three-game scoreless drought with four goals in an 8-1 win over Silver Creek on Friday. She has 11 goals on the year.

Kayah Robbins, Prospect Ridge Academy girls' soccer: The junior had five goals and an assist last week as the 3A No. 8 Miners (6-3-1) shut out No. 9 St. Mary's Academy and No. 17 Eagle Ridge Academy. She has 10 goals and five assists this season.

Wesley Schlachter, Fairview boys' swimming: The junior won two events at the 10-team Boulder County Invite on Saturday, winning the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.34) and 500 free (4:49.53).

Sarah Vail, Holy Family girls' lacrosse: After losing 17-0 to 4A No. 1 Mead on Tuesday, the senior led the No. 10 Tigers to wins over Eaglecrest and Rampart with nine goals and three assists last week.

Bella Wright, Mead girls' soccer: The senior goalie stopped 14 of the 15 shots she faced last week as 4A No. 1 Mead (8-0) beat Palmer Ridge and Holy Family.