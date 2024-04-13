BoCoPreps 10&10: Week 4

Apr. 8—Each full week of the spring season, BoCoPreps will highlight exceptional performances from 10 teams and 10 athletes. Readers are encouraged to submit nominations to bwnew@prairiemountainmedia.com.

10 teams

Boulder girls' tennis: The Panthers (4-3) beat Poudre, Monarch and Broomfield in duals last week. Ace Sandra Redak won all three of her matches, while No. 2 singles player Tessa Botha didn't drop a set.

Broomfield girls' soccer: The Eagles (6-0-1) allowed their first goal of the season in a 4-1 win over Windsor on Tuesday, then pushed their unbeaten streak to seven games in a 10-0 win over Northglenn two days later. Senior Marley Winston had four goals across both games, giving her a team-best eight this spring. Junior Victoria Choren had two goals and two assists on the week, while freshman Marin Kotschau had a goal and five assists.

Broomfield track and field: The girls' and boys' teams finished runner-up to Eaglecrest at the eight-team B-Town Bash at Broomfield High School on Friday. The boys were led by wins from Blaes Kane in the 300 hurdles (40.31 seconds) and Jacob Kress in pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches). The girls had wins from Vilate Carwin in the 800 (2:24.02) and Sarah Collins in the high jump (5 feet).

Erie girls' golf: The Tigers won the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational Tuesday, led by Hadley Ashton's 4-under-par 67. Then, they won their own invite Monday, with 2022 individual 4A champ Ashton finishing second, and teammate Logan Hale, the 2023 4A champ, taking third.

A total eclipse and a cart: Erie golf dominates own tournament

Fairview baseball: The Knights (3-3) won three straight last week to climb back to .500. Owen Max had a walkoff-hit in Friday's 2-1 win over Grand Junction.

Holy Family lacrosse: The boys' team (6-1), led by Landon Peters' 24 goals and eight assists, have won six straight, including three last week. The girls (3-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season with runaway wins over Pueblo West and Eaglecrest on Thursday and Saturday.

Mead baseball: The Mavericks (7-5) won four straight coming into this week, which included a 4-3 win over Holy Family on Saturday. That came to an end in a 9-6 loss to the Tigers on Monday.

Mead girls' lacrosse: The Mavericks (7-0) won their 20th straight game dating back to last year's 4A title run, beating previously-unbeaten Golden 16-4 on Saturday. Lucy Connors leads the state with 53 points (36 goals and 17 assists).

Monarch track and field: Its boys' and girls' teams combined to win seven events at the eight-team B-Town Bash on Friday. Sofie Donker won the 1,600-meter run (5:27.45) and 3,200 (11:35.42). Maren Holecek won the girls' 100 (12.42), Catherine Campbell the 300 hurdles (45.83), while on the boys' side, Owen Mellish won the 100 (11.27), Mark Dombek the 3,200 (10:19.90) and Brek Hoenninger the 110 hurdles (15.55).

From left: Monarch's Maren Holecek and Erie's Madeline Hartel sprint to the finish in the 100 Meter Dash at the Erie Twilight Invitational track and field meet on Friday, March 29, 2024. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)From left: Monarch's Maren Holecek and Erie's Madeline Hartel sprint to the finish in the 100 Meter Dash at the Erie Twilight Invitational track and field meet on Friday, March 29, 2024. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

Niwot girls' soccer: The Cougars (4-2-1) shut out Mountain View, 3-0, then Severance, 4-0, last week. Sophomore Brynn Schlarb led the way, combining for two goals and two assists.

10 athletes

Rylan Carahasen, Jefferson Academy boys' lacrosse: After facing 32 shots in an 18-0 loss to Erie on Tuesday, the freshman turned aside 11 of the 15 shots he saw in Jefferson Academy's 7-4 win over Ponderosa on Thursday. Coming into the week, he had the eighth-best save percentage in the state (68.5%).

Jacoby Ennis, Centaurus boys' track and field: The senior won the 200-meter run (22.92 seconds) and 400 (50.11) at the eight-team B-Town Bash at Broomfield High School on Friday.

Ethan Free, Prospect Ridge Academy baseball: The senior went 5 for 5 with three doubles, a triple and three RBIs in a 10-inning win over The Academy on Tuesday. He added his sixth double of the year in a 4-2 win over Brush two days later. The Miners (4-3) already have as many wins as they did in 2023, when they finished 4-18.

Mateo Hoffer, Monarch boys' swimming: He won the 100-yard freestyle (49.77 seconds) and the 200 free (1:51.84) in a dual win over Silver Creek on Tuesday.

James Kershaw, Fairview boys' swimming: He won the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.32) and 500 free (4:49.89) at a triangular meet against Fort Collins and Fossil Ridge.

Matt Lanier, Skyline baseball: The senior went 5 for 11 from the plate in three games last week, driving in nine runs. The Falcons are 4-4 on the season.

Flynn Leonard, Monarch boys' lacrosse: The senior had seven goals and an assist in a 15-4 win over Pine Creek on Saturday. He ranks inside the state's top 10 in goals (21, seventh) and points (29, ninth).

Boys lacrosse: Monarch gets offense back on track in win against Pine Creek

Lauren Muniz, Dawson girls' soccer: The senior had four goals and four assists last week. The Mustangs (3-1) lost to Loveland Classical Wednesday, 4-1, then beat Campion Academy Thursday, 10-0.

Nanoha Nakamura, Erie girls' tennis: The junior ace won in straight sets over Fossil ridge's Irene Cobos and Fort Collins' Evy Sadeh last week. She is 7-0 on the year, per MaxPreps.

Chayakorn Ngampatipatpong, Silver Creek boys' swimming: He won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.24) and 200 individual medley (2:04.66) in a dual loss to Monarch on Tuesday. He was also a part of the team's 200 medley relay — alongside Stephen Codevilla, Justin Leyba and James Story — which swam the fastest 4A time of the season (1:39.92) in a dual win against Windsor on Thursday.