Bochum's Passlack banned for one game after red card

Bochum's Felix Passlack (L) leaves the pitch after receiving a red card duirng the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Bayer Leverkusen at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Bochum defender Felix Passlack has been banned for one match over a red card offence and will miss their final Bundesliga match of the season at Werder Bremen. David Inderlied/dpa

Bochum defender Felix Passlack has been banned for one match over a red card offence and will miss their final Bundesliga match of the season at Werder Bremen.

Passlack was sent off in Bochum's 5-0 home defeat against champions Bayer Leverkusen for a last-man foul against Nathan Tella.

The control committee of the German Football Federation (DFB) originally wanted him banned for two games but Bochum appealed and the DFB sports court imposed a one-game ban on Tuesday.

Bochum are 14th but depending on other results could slip into the relegation play-off spot if they don't get a point in Bremen.