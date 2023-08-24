Boca Raton football led by Palm Beach County's youngest head coach

BOCA RATON – The Boca Raton football program is in new hands this season, both on the field and on the sideline.

After coaching in an assistant role under former head coach David Angell, Alex Savakinas was asked to transition from his athletic director position to lead Boca’s football program.

At 26, the switch made him the youngest head coach in the county – and he now aims to keep the Bobcats’ winning tradition a continued reality.

And for Savakinas, success starts with simplicity.

“I think this year, we’re trying to change what we’ve done in the past and get back to the basics,” he said. “I don’t think we’re really doing anything that’s crazy complex and I think that’s to our advantage because we’re just going to line up and take what’s being given to us.”

That is especially true for the defense, Savakinas says, who preached speed and physicality over spending time “thinking.”

“We’re not going to be the team that’s going to schematically do anything crazy,” he continued. “I think what we’re going to do is come out and smack people.”

Boca Raton coach Alex Savakinas checks the formation before playing his whistle to start the practice rep during a preseason practice (Aug. 15, 2023).

Last year’s 6-5 record was the lowest mark for the program since 2018’s 5-5 finish, and this past offseason followed 19 seniors graduating.

But the objective is to reload, not just rebuild.

“We’ve got a lot of leaders on this team,” Savakinas said. “It’s hard for us to even pick three or four captains, because we have so many guys that are willing to step up.”

David Simouang, who is poised for a dominant year on both sides of the ball, as well as juniors Damien Taylor and Jordan Davis are expected to be big-time performers this season.

Boca Raton quarterback Chance Routson takes practice snaps as the Bobcats prepare for their season opener (Aug. 15, 2023).

And while veteran playmakers are stepping up, so, too is young quarterback Chance Routson.

“Any time you’ve got a freshman quarterback that started varsity, you’re obviously going to have to deal with some growing pains,” Savakinas said. “And that’s kind of the big thing he and I worked on in the offseason – was sitting down and understanding how to get the ball to our athletes in space.”

And it’s been fruitful, both in the signal-caller’s football I.Q. as well as his measurables.

“The kid’s been putting in the work,” Savakinas said. “Any freshman that has 25 touchdowns in their freshman year, he’s expected to come out his sophomore year and have a great season.”

Boca Raton head coach Alex Savakinas takes the hands-on approach, directing the offense while taking snaps under center as he prepares Boca for their season opener (Aug. 15, 2023).

Ultimately, the buy-in is there, Savakinas says, and the camaraderie and leadership has made a tremendous difference in an otherwise young squad.

“I think we’re going to shock some people this year,” Savakinas said. “I think we’re going to be in some games that people don’t expect us to be in and if we can find a way to get into the fourth quarter, I don’t think there is any game we can’t win this year.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boca Raton football led by Palm Beach County's youngest head coach