Boca Raton is far from where USF wanted to be, but better than it's had in a while | Zier

South Florida's Alex Golesh and his team are going to a bowl, which puts a nice wrap on the season, but it isn't the bowl Golesh has his sights set on.

This season, that would be the game in Houston on Jan 8, which settles the national championship.

The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl won't come close to meeting that standard, but you have to start somewhere. For a team that hasn't won six or more games since 2018 and has only one win over an FBS opponent in the past three years — Temple in 2021 — you might not like 6-6 and a shot at a bowl, but you'll probably take it.

"As imperfect as it is, we get to keep playing," Golesh said before the Bulls left for Boca last week. "Six wins is not the standard here and it never will be, but it's a start, a foundation being laid."

And Golesh is intent on building a foundation that will stand the test of time and excellence, not crumble into dust the way many do.

Syracuse, which plays USF in Boca, is a perfect example. Once upon a time, this was a storied program, the home of Jim Brown, Floyd Little and Ernie Davis, among others. Now, it's just another nondescript team that fired its coach before the season ended and hasn't got a single player anybody would recognize.

But that's the price you pay for mediocrity. USF made the biggest turnaround in its history, going from one win in 2022, that over Howard, to six this year. It a quarterback, Byrum Brown, whose total offense figures are among the best in the country and who is one of only two quarterbacks, the other being LSU's Jayden Daniels, to have thrown for more than 3,000 yards and rushed for more than 700.

Yet it gets no respect, not even in its own conference. Brown didn't even get honorable mention recognition on the AAC's all-conference team.

"A year ago, I took this job with the expectation it was gonna be a ton of work, with the expectation that we can bring a championship here to Tampa at some point," Golesh said. "I said it a year ago and I've said it every week since then.

"At whatever point we're ready to get to that moment and take advantage of that moment, we will, " Golesh said. "We were ready for this moment, but at the end of the day the standard is to be the best version of ourselves as fast as we can and to win as fast as we possibly can. And we'll continue to do that, we'll continue to build."

A win over Syracuse would be another step forward, albeit a small one, but you have to take small steps before you can walk and you have to walk before you can run.

Push too hard too fast, and you end up like Syracuse, not Georgia. And Golesh knows that.

Patrick Zier

"Getting to a bowl game is the bare minimum of where we want to go," he said. "We're in a race against ourselves to be as good as we can as fast as we can. But until you're holding up that trophy, until you've played in that game, you still have a ways to go."

And of course, for Golesh, getting there is not enough. You have to stay there.

