Boca Raton boys soccer wins team of the year at Palm Beach High School Sports Award

2024 Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards

Boca Raton’s boys soccer team won Team of the Year honors at the Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards shows Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

The show was produced with support from Baptist Health Orthopedic Care.

Other finalists were The Benjamin School’s boys track and field team, and American Heritage School Boca Delray’s girls lacrosse team.

Bayern Leverkusen wasn’t the only soccer team to complete an astonishing undefeated championship run in 2024. Boca Raton boys soccer won 24 games, tied twice and never lost en route to winning the state championship in Florida's largest classification.

The Bobcats allowed only 11 total goals and, to emphasize their dominance, kept a shutout in 75 percent of matches this season. It was true team soccer offensively as more than a dozen players scored multiple goals for the Bobcats this season.

Boca Raton's boys soccer program has established a standard of excellence under longtime head coach Marcelo Castillo with four state championships. The Bobcats pushed that standard to new heights in 2024.

