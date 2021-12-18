Boca Raton Bowl Prospect Preview: WKU Hilltoppers vs. Appalachian St. Mountaineers

We have now reached the first Saturday of bowl season and I expect today to be a bit less shocking than Friday as both games were nail biters and were expected to be blowouts. The first game on Saturday kicks off at 11:00 AM and features the WKU Hilltoppers (8-5) of the C-USA taking on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3) of the Sun Belt.

This game should be the most exciting of the Saturday slate with the sprad being less than a field goal and both teams looking to avenge thier conference championship losses, but that’s not why we are here. Let’s dive into the top prospects!

DeAngelo Malone, DE, WKU Hilltoppers (6-4, 230 pounds)

DeAngelo Malone is a hard-hitting edge rusher that plays much more physical than his size would indicate. Pass rushers are always needed in the NFL and the All-C-USA selection is one of the most dominant defensive players in college football.

No. 12 in my #G5Top50 Western Kentucky DE DeAngelo Malone 40.0 tackles for loss and 23.0 sacks in the last three years. A beast on the edge for the Hilltoppers pic.twitter.com/SsmGssH55e — Joe Broback (@joebroback) August 5, 2021

Bailey Zappe, QB, WKU Hilltoppers (6-2, 2115 pounds)

The main reason for WKU’s offensive success, Zappe is on pace to break the NCAA FBS record for most passing yardage in a season and most passing touchdowns in a season. Zappe has not disappointed after transferring from Houston Baptist and has been one of the more dominant players in all of college football and has one of the strongest arms in the class. It should be noted that Zappe does not fit within the age guardrail.

Joshua Simon, TE, WKU Hilltoppers (6-5. 240 pounds)

Joshua Simon suffered a season-ending injury in September, but he is still a name to watch in draft circles as the former Freshman All-American has intriguing traits. Simon was the team’s third-leading receiver in 2019 and in 2020 and likely would have finished there in 2021 if not for the injury.

.@WKUFootball true freshman Joshua Simon takes it 77-yards straight to the house! 🏠 pic.twitter.com/ylzqBwdC9F — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) September 14, 2019

Demetrius Taylor, DE, Appalachian St. Mountaineers (6-1, 295 pounds)

Demetrius Taylor has been impressive as a pass rusher for Appalachian State with seven sacks on the season. The All-Sun Belt selection lacks the ideal length NFL teams want, but has an elite burst off the snap. Taylor will be outside the age guardrail.

Hear from five App State veterans following today's @BocaBowl Media Day! — D'Marco Jackson

— Chase Brice

— Demetrius Taylor

— Kaiden Smith and Thomas Hennigan 🔗 https://t.co/xZ3WkKIXKE#GoApp #BeatWKU pic.twitter.com/tw8ggCSh27 — App State Football (@AppState_FB) December 17, 2021

Camerun Peoples, RB, Appalachian St. Mountaineers (6-2, 210 pounds)

Despite being mocked in the early rounds, Camerun Peoples has announced his intent to return to Appalachian State for next season. One of the highest-ranked recruits in school history, Peoples is an absolute terror on the field but has had an injury-riddled college career. His game against North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last season where he averaged a healthy 14.4 yards per carry is first-round material. The All-Sun Belt back is one of the most dominant players in college football and one of the hardest runners in this class. Peoples is within the age guardrail.

Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian St. Mountaineers (5-9, 180 pounds)

Shaun Jolly is arguably the best corner in the Sun Belt and has been the leader of the “Legion of Boone” for a few years now. Jolly is an All-Sun Belt level performer.

✅ Elite Fluidity

✅ Competitiveness

✅ Starting Nickel Caliber Shaun Jolly is bringing some serious lockdown ability to Vegas! https://t.co/NNquUFGzm6 — Jeremiah Bogan (@BlessedBogan5) December 17, 2021

