Bobsledder Chris Kinney asks for help catching burglar, stolen Olympic memorabilia

Chris Kinney, a 2018 Olympic bobsledder, is looking for help after a burglar stole personal Olympic memorabilia and family heirlooms from his Georgia apartment on Tuesday.

"I’ve not slowed down, slept or eaten since yesterday but hopefully we will at the very least, catch this guy!" Kinney posted on social media Thursday night. "I hope to get some of my stuff back."

Kinney shared a surveillance image of the burglar who broke into his home at Big Creek Apartments in Roswell, Georgia, while he was away and took his apparel from the 2018 PyeongChang Games, his passport and other items.

"The memories that come along with all of my Olympic gear, those are invaluable to me,” he said, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Atlanta police are involved.

"The investigation is still very early, but our officers have been able to develop significant suspect information to continue to follow up on,” police said, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report on Thursday. “We are not able to formally identify a suspect at this time, however."

Kinney, 35, was part of a U.S. four-man boblsed that finished 19th at the 2018 Olympics. He last competed in 2019.