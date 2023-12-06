Bob's buzzer beaters | Start spreadin' the news

Dec. 5—HOT OFF THE PRESS — #Illini put on shooting clinic to cap successful East Coast swing pic.twitter.com/olPWkl8NiR

Perhaps, Illinois should play a game every year at New York's Madison Square Garden. Heck, maybe Missouri will consider moving Braggin' Rights there. No harm in asking.

Looking comfortable at their home away from home, Brad Underwood's No. 20-ranked Illini knocked off No. 11 Florida Atlantic 98-89 on Tuesday night.

Don't be surprised if the Illinois players become fans of the Rangers and Knicks, who call MSG home.

If Illinois can go to Tennessee and win Saturday, a big if, it will be a good bet to climb into the Top 10 next week.

Not even the most optimistic Illinois fan saw this coming.

Here's what I'm thinking after Illinois shining moment in the city that never sleeps:

1

Sure hope the rest of the college basketball world tuned in to see Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., who would have been the star of the game if not for Marcus Domask (see below). Still, Shannon finished with 33 points, hitting 8 of 9 two-point attempts. He is in the middle of the best run by an Illini since Ayo Dosunmu. Would have been fun to see those two on the same team.

2

There have already been plenty of No. 0 jerseys in the stands at State Farm Center this season in recognition of star Shannon. But when the team returns to the building on Dec. 17, don't be surprised if you see many more No. 3s. That's the number for Southern Illinois transfer Domask, who looked like an All-American during a 33-point game. The ESPN announcers called him "unstoppable." Hard to argue.

3

Coleman Hawkins appears to be feeling better. He made big play after big play late. Not bad for a guy who said he was at about 80 percent. He will get to full go soon enough, giving Illinois another threat at both ends of the court.

4

It won't get a ton of notice, but Illinois guard Ty Rodgers made a big play in the second half, tipping a loose ball to teammate Shannon for an important basket. Illinois has enough other players for scoring. Rodgers does all the little things.

5

I saw the Owls play their first two NCAA tournament games last March at Columbus, Ohio. The opener against Memphis was right after Purdue was upset by No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, so Nationwide Arena was still buzzing.

The Owls and Tigers played a barn-burner, with FAU's Nicholas Boyd hitting a floater in the final seconds for a 66-65 victory. Glad to be there.

My most vivid memory of the game, besides the stunner at the end, was how big Vlad Goldin looked for the Owls.

Of course, FAU went on to beat Fairleigh in the second round by eight, though it didn't feel that close. Then wins against Tennessee and Kansas State to reach the Final Four.

6

Good move by Illinois with a veteran lineup to play good teams on the road. It should buy Underwood's guys bonus points with the NCAA tournament selection committee Yes, that's me going out on a sturdy limb and projecting the Illini into the 68-team. The question isn't if, but what seed? Today, Illinois would among the top 30.

7

Having Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas calling your game means you are doing something right. It is one of the big-time broadcast duos in college basketball. They have fun during the broadcast without impacting the quality of the call. That can be a difficult line to walk in a business where bombastic draws viewers.

8

I have been to Madison Square Garden, but it has been forever. My memory of it: the basketball version of Yankee Stadium or Lambeau Field.

9

Props to Underwood for providing substance during an in-game interview with ESPN's Angel Gray. Is it just me, or are basketball coaches just a lot better at handling the quick questions than their football counterparts? The correct answer is yes.

10

Important to remember the purpose of the Jimmy V Classic, which is to raise money for cancer research. ESPN did a fine job promoting the cause of the late coach/announcer.