Bob's buzzer beaters | At home on the road

Want to compete for the Big Ten title, Illinois? Then win on the road. Like it did Tuesday.

Brad Underwood's guys picked up their third conference road win, cruising to an 87-75 victory against fading Ohio State. That followed earlier wins at Rutgers and Michigan.

There are five more road opportunies for the No. 14 Illini, who play at Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Wisconsin and Iowa.

With games left against first-place Wisconsin and second-place Purdue, 7-3 Illinois has a chance to take the league. The idea seemed unlikely just a few games ago.

Terrence Shannon Jr. came on strong down the stretch after struggling in the first half. It was his fourth game back with the team after the end of his suspension because of a rape charge in Lawrence, Kan.

Shannon finished with 23 points.

The stat-stuffer role that used to belong to Shannon now rests, apparently, with Ty Rodgers. He had a double-double and pitched in two assists too. The team is better with him on the court. And, uh-oh, he is improving at the free throw line too.

Nice to see former Buckeyes stars Michael Redd and Clark Kellogg at the game. That's 17 years of NBA experience. Ohio State is known for football, but its list of basketball greats at the school is impressive.

Time flew in the first seven-plus minutes of the game, with the score tied 14-14 at the 12:19 mark. There was one foul called on both teams, Ohio State's Felix Okpara drawing the whistle. The contact-free play didn't last. There were eight fouls called in the next five minutes.

A better start for Shannon than the previous two games. He hit a three-pointer with 18:39 left in the first half and blocked a shot a minute later. But he cooled off, missing his final six shots of the half. And for the second game in a row, he went to the bench early with foul trouble.

I'm fine with Peacock streaming the game and the extra cost that came with it. We are in a different media world and I am not about to take some of stand against the changes. I think back to when I was a kid and would have loved to have as many games available as there are today. I would have paid whatever the cost (or ask my mom to pay it).

A solid pregame show on Peacock. Former Notre Dame standout Jordan Cornette and former Georgia Tech and Memphis coach Josh Pastner lent their expertise.

They seem to have a good grasp of the Big Ten.

Jac Collinsworth handled the play-by-play with Flyin' lllini starter Stephen Bardo serving as analyst. Bardo is like comfort food for Illinois fans when he is on a broadcast. He played for Lou Henson and with Kendall Gill, Nick Anderson and Kenny Battle He is part of "THE" team in Illinois basketball history. (No offense to 2005 NCAA finalists).

During the pregame, Bardo didn't shy away from talking about Shannon. Much appreciated. The announcers don't have to dwell on what is going on with Shannon, but making references to the issue is reasonable.

Great stuff from Chicago Sun-Times columnist Steve Greenberg, who just ranked the best Big Ten players during the past 30 years. No. 1 is the likely national player of the year, Purdue's Zach Edey.

Steve has Michigan State's Mateen Cleaves at No. 2. Sure, his team was the last from the conference to win a national title in 2000 and he was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

Cleaves is followed in Steve's Top 5 by Ohio State's Evan Turner, Iowa's Luka Garza and Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky.

Two Illini made the cut: No. 6 Dee Brown and No. 10 Deron Williams. Ohio State and Michigan State also had two each. Edey is the only Boilermaker on the list.

