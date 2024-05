May 10—The Kokomo BobKats are in action tonight and Saturday at Memorial Gym. Kokomo hosts the Glass City Wranglers tonight and the Medora Timberjacks on Saturday. Both games start at 7:05 p.m.

Kokomo (12-6) is in fourth place in the nine-team Midwest Division of The Basketball League. Glass City (3-12) is last in the division and Medora (14-4) is in second. The St. Louis Griffins lead the division at 11-1.