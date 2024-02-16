Bobcats secure first FYBL win

Feb. 15—Below are Week 5 results from the Fayetteville Youth Basketball League for games played on Feb. 10 at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building:

Division 3 (K-1)

Trailblazers (5-0) defeated the Travelers (0-4-1) 24-11

Ducks (3-2) beat the Herd (1-3-1) 15-11

Division 2 (2-3)

Mountaineers 19, Lizards 15

Mountaineers (4-1): W. Swank 15, M. Gerencer 2 and Z. Brubaker 2.

Lizards (1-4): B. Sumpter 4, Z. Marts 3, P. Marts 2, M. Wriston 2, E. Harrison 2, S. Fairchild 1 and C. White 1.

Warriors 16, Wildcats 14

Warriors (4-1): B. Shumaker 10 and J. Bolen 6.

Wildcats (4-1): M. Perdue 8, K. Seay-Grasty 4 and E. Evans 2.

Nuggets 18, Heat 8

Nuggets (2-3): P. Faulkner 16 and L. Peña 2.

Heat (0-5): C. Fell 4, N. Ruskin 2 and J. Sullivan 2.

Girls Division 1 (4-6)

Bobcats 12, Liberty 10

Bobcats (1-4): O. Trofy 8 and K. Anderson 4.

Liberty (1-4): E. Harvey 6, G. Warrick 2 and I. Smith 2.

Storm 14, Pirates 8

Storm (5-0): K. Hamilton 8, C. Swank 4 and M. Ruff 2.

Pirates (3-2): K. McGraw 4, N. Oliver 2 and J. Hill 1.

Boys Division 1 (4-6)

Hornets 32, Bullets 11

Hornets (3-2): M. Meadows 10, S. Foster 10, C. Milam 8 and L. Rice 4.

Bullets (1-4): S. Smith 7, W. Thorn 2 and B. Myles 2.

Celtics 27, Timberwolves 7

Celtics (4-1): B. Danley 10, M. Davis 7, M. Shumake 4, N. McKinney 4 and S. Sears 2.

Timberwolves (0-5): J. Woodrum 2, J. Shrewsberry 2, O. Parker 2 and A. Sheets 1.

Bucks 31, Bullets 18

Bucks (4-1): A. Shockey 15, A. Adkins 10, H. Scarbrough 2, Eli Volksen 2 and L. Lewis 2.

Lakers (3-2): Pr. Harrah 10, A. Prior 7 and H. Gibson 1.

This week sponsor highlight thank yous go to:

C. Adam Toney Tires for sponsoring Division 1 girls Pirates, Five Star Real Estate Group for sponsoring the Division 1 girls Bobcats, Piggly Wiggly of Hico for sponsoring the Division 1 boys Hornets, and Crown Windows and Doors of Oak Hill for sponsoring the Division 1 boys Timberwolves.

----League standings through Week 5 are as follows:

Division 3

Trailblazers 5-0

Ducks 3-2

Herd 1-3-1

Travelers 0-4-1

Division 2

Wildcats 4-1

Mountaineers 4-1

Warriors 4-1

Nuggets 2-3

Lizards 1-3

Heat 0-5

Division 1 girls

Storm 5-0

Pirates 3-2

Liberty 1-4

Bobcats 1-4

Division 1 boys

Celtics 4-1

Bucks 4-1

Lakers 3-2

Hornets 3-2

Bullets 1-4

Timberwolves 0-5

----Scoring leaders through Week 5 are as follows:

Division 2

W. Swank, Mountaineers, 11.6 ppg average; B. Shumaker, Warriors, 9.8; P. Faulkner, Nuggets, 9.8; M. Perdue, Wildcats, 8.4; M. Gerencer, Mountaineers, 7.2; K. Seay-Grasty, Wildcats, 4.4; E. Love, Nuggets, 3.6; M. Wriston, Lizards, 3.0; E. Evans, Wildcats, 2.8; and E. Campbell, Nuggets, 2.4.

Division 1 girls

C. Swank, Storm, 11.2; N. Oliver, Pirates, 5.2; E. Harvey, Liberty, 5.0; K. Hamilton, Storm, 4.4; K. McGraw, Pirates, 4.0; K. Anderson, Bobcats, 3.6; O. Trofy, Bobcats, 3.6; J. Hill, Pirates, 3.4; G. Warrick, Liberty, 3.4; and M. Ruff, Storm, 2.8.

Division 1 boys

M. Meadows, Hornets, 13.0; A. Shockey, Bucks, 12.2; A. Prior, Lakers, 11.0; B. Danley, Celtics, 8.8; P. Harrah, Lakers, 8.0; S. Smith, Bullets, 7.4; J. Woodrum, Timberwolves, 6.8; S. Sienta, Bullets, 6.0; S. Sears, Celtics, 6.0; and S. Foster, Hornets, 5.0.

----Week 4 action saw several games come down to the wire. Here are the results:

Division 3 (K-1)

Travelers (0-3-1) tied the Herd (1-2-1) 9-9.

Trailblazers (4-0) defeated the Ducks (2-2) 15-13.

Division 2 (2-3)

Warriors 18, Mountaineers 16

Warriors (3-1): B. Shumaker 10, J. Bolen 6 and L. Seay 2.

Mountaineers (3-1): W. Swank 8, M. Gerencer 6 and Z. Brubaker 2.

Wildcats 16, Heat 14

Wildcats (4-0): M. Perdue 10 and K. Seay-Grasty 6.

Heat (0-4): U. Baker 7, N. Ruskin 3, C. Fell 2 and J. Sullivan 2.

Lizards 18, Nuggets 15 (OT)

Lizards (1-3): C. White 6, M. Wriston 5, E. Harrison 3, S. Fairchild 2 and Z. Marts 2.

Nuggets (1-3): P. Faulkner 6, E. Campbell 4, L. Peña 3 and E. Love 2.

Boys Division 1 (4-6)

Lakers 22, Timberwolves 20

Lakers (3-1): A. Prior 13 and Pr. Harrah 9.

Timberwolves (0-4): J. Woodrum 12, J. Shrewsberry 4, F. Payne 2 and O. Borsman 2.

Bucks 29, Bullets 28

Bucks (3-1): A. Shockey 17, Em. Volksen 4, A. Adkins 2, H. Scarbrough 2 and L. Lewis 2.

Bullets (1-3): S. Smith 13, S. Sienta 12 and H. Parsons 3.

Hornets 28, Celtics 27 (OT)

Hornets (2-2): M. Meadows 19, L. Rice 5, S. Foster 2 and G. Wood 2.

Celtics (3-1): B. Danley 10, M. Shumake 7, S. Sears 6, M. Davis 2 and N. McKinney 2.

Girls Division 1 (4-6)

Storm 23, Liberty 14

Storm (4-0): C. Swank 14, M. Ruff 6 and E. Riner 3.

Liberty (1-3): G. Warrick 9 and E. Harvey 5.

Pirates 21, Bobcats 8

Pirates (2-1): K. McGraw 10, N. Oliver 8, J. Hill 2 and K. Boles 1.

Bobcats (0-4): K. Anderson 4 and O. Trofy 4.

This week's sponsor highlight thank yous go to:

Carr Excavating for sponsoring Division 3 Ducks, Fayette Veterinary Hospital for sponsoring the Division 2 Nuggets, Pies & Pints of Fayetteville for sponsoring the Division 2 Heat, and Harrah & Campbell Attorneys at Law of Fayetteville for sponsoring the Division 1 boys Lakers.

----Scoring leaders through Week 4 are as follows:

Division 2

W. Swank, Mountaineers, 10.8 ppg average; B. Shumaker, Warriors, 9.8; M. Gerencer, Mountaineers, 8.5; M. Perdue, Wildcats, 8.5; P. Faulkner, Nuggets, 8.3; E. Love, Nuggets, 4.5; K. Seay-Grasty, Wildcats, 4.5; M. Wriston, Lizards, 3.3; E. Evans, Wildcats, 3.0; and E. Campbell, Nuggets, 3.0.

Division 1 girls

C. Swank, Storm, 13.0; N. Oliver, Pirates, 6.0; E. Harvey, Liberty, 4.8; J. Hill, Pirates, 4.0; K. McGraw, Pirates, 4.0; G. Warrick, Liberty, 3.8; K. Hamilton, Storm, 3.5; K. Anderson, Bobcats, 3.5; M. Ruff, Storm, 3.0; and O. Trofy, Bobcats, 2.5.

Division 1 boys

M. Meadows, Hornets, 13.8; A. Prior, Lakers, 12.0; A. Shockey, Bucks, 11.5; B. Danley, Celtics, 8.5; J. Woodrum, Timberwolves, 8.0; P. Harrah, Lakers, 7.5; S. Sienta, Bullets, 7.5; S. Smith, Bullets, 7.5; S. Sears, Celtics, 7.0; and M. Shumake, Celtics, 5.0.