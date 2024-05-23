Bobcats claim division championship

May 22—Quietly and overwhelmingly the Superior girls high school tennis team has put themselves in line for a State B-C team title.

Buoyed by the return of senior leader Lanie Crabb, who missed a year of Superior athletics due to a knee injury that required surgery, the Lady Bobcats overwhelmed the competition this past weekend to win the Northwest Division championship in Missoula as Crabb and company "dominated" the event.

"We pretty much dominated the tournament," said an elated head coach, Rick Berreth.

Crabb teamed with junior Perri Jasper to win the doubles title, 6-1, 6-2 over a team from Mission. That win gave her three gold medals in three years of varsity tennis.

The Lady Cats also won the doubles consolation title for third place, as senior Oliva Greuter and junior Ireland Heimrich overwhelmed the opponents from Choteau, 6-1, 6-3.

The singles matches went pretty much the same way, with Josie Crabb losing in the finals 1-6, 3-6.

However, the consolation match for third place was an all Superior match-up, with senior Taylor Awbury topping teammate Trina Azure 7-5, 6-3, giving the Lady Cats three of the top four place in singles matches.

Coach Berreth was happy with his team's effort, and particularly pleased to have Lanie Crabb back on the courts.

"After missing most of the last year with a leg injury, this (Crabb and Jasper) doubles win, along with two she won as a freshman and sophomore, make it three gold medals in three years".

The Lady Cats return to action this Thursday through Saturday with the State Championship, also in Missoula. Matches begin at 8 a..m Thursday.