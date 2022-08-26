Bobcat soccer roaring into new era

Aug. 25—Jack Marchant is ready to ruffle feathers.

The native of England and new head coach for women's soccer at Georgia College & State University had a lot of work to do in a short time. In mid-July, the school administration introduced Marchant to the Bobcat community; his first scrimmage game would be a month later. His team had three such 'friendlies' in all, and the results — two wins and one draw — show the program is in good hands following the departure of former coach Tinna Gallagher.

"The girls worked hard all preseason," said Marchant after a 1-0 win over Emmanuel College in the only home scrimmage held Saturday at the West Campus field. "Laid the foundation for what we're trying to do this fall. Can't be happier."

Matches will start to count towards Marchant new career record on Friday at Florida Southern. The Bobcats have three straight contests on the road — including Sept. 1 at Valdosta State — before the home opener Sept. 3 against Auburn-Montgomery.

The team was set — no additions or subtractions since Marchant's arrival — and their new coach is committed to working with and developing this group while hitting the recruiting trail to bring in more talent in the future.

"It's a great group. They've been great on and off the field," said Marchant, who has 11 freshmen. "No lineup is ever set. We leave that for training and how they perform there. It's a really competitive group, and that's what makes it more entertaining. Nothing's set in stone. Everyone keeps working and trying to get that place on the field."

The Bobcats, on Aug. 13, defeated Middle Georgia State 5-0 getting goals from five different players. They tied Anderson in South Carolina 1-1 Aug. 17.

"It was nice to play at home in front of our fans," Marchant said about the Emmanuel match where the lone goal was scored with less than seven minutes to play in the second half. "(The goal) showed how much quality we have when we get it right. When we do what we've been working on, we're untouchable. Two freshmen combined to score.

"(The goalkeeper) was fantastic, a freshman playing her first 90 minutes. Absolutely superb."

Georgia College has one preseason All-Peach Belt Conference player in midfielder Summer Ligon of Carrollton. The team was picked to finish sixth in the conference in the preseason coaches poll.

Marchant made it clear to the team upon arrival that he's not about numbers, that he's here to "ruffle some feathers." With that, he is looking forward to getting into Peach Belt play.