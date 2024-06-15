Bobby Witt Jr. turns wild double play, but Royals fall to Dodgers on his birthday

The Kansas City Royals headed to Dodger Stadium looking for a statement victory on Bobby Witt Jr.’s 24th birthday.

After avoiding a four-game sweep against the Yankees, the Royals began the second half of their brutal week against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And they came out swinging ... and even got a web gem from Witt, who turned an athletic double play.

Just one problem: The Dodgers wrestled the lead away late in a 4-3 victory.

The Royals jumped out ahead 3-0 in the fourth inning. Captain Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer to give KC the lead. It was his 11th home run of the season as he drilled a no-doubt, 431-foot blast into the left-field seats.

The Royals wouldn’t enjoy their lead long. The Dodgers roared back to tie the game with two home runs an inning later.

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman hit a go-ahead RBI single against Royals reliever Will Smith in the eighth inning. He drove home teammate Mookie Betts.

“Freeman is a really good hitter and that just found a hole,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said.

Earlier in the frame, Betts advanced to second base on Smith’s critical throwing error on a pickoff attempt.

“It was a little up the line and that’s 100% on me,” Smith said.

The Dodgers improved 43-28 and dashed Royals starter Cole Ragans’ chance at victory.

Ragans was left with a no decision after holding his own against the Dodgers’ ferocious lineup. He allowed three runs in seven innings of work. The two home runs to Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor marred his final line.

“The changeup to Taylor, I wanted it more away,” Ragans said. “I got it down, but I didn’t get it away. The fastball in to Rojas, I wanted a fastball in and I got it in. He just cleared the hips and got the barrel to it.”

The Royals dropped to 40-31. Perez supplied the lone offense against Dodgers starter Gavin Stone. He worked seven innings and produced a quality start with three strikeouts.

KC has now lost four of its last five games.

Perez, who left the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, is dealing with right knee discomfort.

“I’m going to wake up tomorrow and see how I feel,” Perez said. “It’s a little sore.”

Here are more notables from Friday’s game:

Happy Birthday, Bobby!

Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. continues to produce highlight plays this season.

Even on his 24th birthday.

In the seventh inning, Witt robbed Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages of a bloop single in shallow left field. Witt raced from his shortstop position and made an over-the-shoulder basket catch in stride.

“I was just trying to make something happen,” Witt said. “I was able to kind of get a good jump on it a little bit and knew there was a chance (Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez) was going to be off first base.”

The awareness from Bobby Witt Jr. on this play is the most impressive part. He makes the catch and immediately gets an eye on the runner.



Witt whirled around and threw to second baseman Nick Loftin. Hernandez, who led off the inning with a single, had wandered too far off the base.

“I just tried to get it to Loftin as quick as I can,” Witt said. “And I knew Loftin was ready to make the play.”

Loftin made a snap throw to first base to beat Hernandez back to the bag. Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino corralled the incoming throw as KC avoided potential trouble.

“It was amazing. That was a great catch,” Perez said. “I don’t see many plays like that. He is a special kid and is one of the best players in the league right now.”

KC Royals make minor-league trade

The Royals traded minor-league catcher Logan Porter to the San Francisco Giants on Friday afternoon. KC will receive cash considerations or a player to be named later in the deal.

Porter made his MLB debut last season. He hit .194 with one home run and three RBIs in 11 games down the stretch.

This offseason, the Royals re-signed him as a minor-league free agent. He joined the club as a non-roster invitee in spring training.

Porter began the 2024 season in Triple-A Omaha. He has produced a 1.003 OPS (on-base plus slugging) in 32 games.

As a teenager, Porter served as a Royals “clubbie” attendant in Surprise, Arizona.

What’s next on the KC Royals schedule?

The Royals continue their West Coast swing on Saturday night. KC right-hander Seth Lugo will pitch against the Dodgers in Game 2 of the three-game set.

Lugo (9-2) has a familiar history in Los Angeles. He owns a 6.30 ERA in 12 career appearances against the Dodgers. However, Lugo will make his first career start at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

The Dodgers will start Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The talented rookie is 6-2 with a 3.00 ERA and posted seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees in his last start.