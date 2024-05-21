Bobby Witt Jr. surprises students at Kansas City elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One Kansas City Royals star took a break from baseball to teach children the importance of reading. Students were stunned to see their favorite player in the classroom at Ingels Elementary School.

Royals players are taking the excitement from the ballpark to books. Bobby Witt Jr. surprised students at Ingels Elementary School Tuesday.

View the latest Weather Alerts in the Kansas City region on FOX4

“What’s my favorite book? That’s a tough one,” Witt said. “Have y’all ever heard of Llama, Llama Red Pajama?”

Bobby Witt Jr. is talking about favorite books and authors with second graders at Ingels Elementary in Kansas City.

In March, the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Royals Foundation announced that the launch of the Royals Literacy League.

It’s a program designed to build excitement around reading and writing skills in Kansas City Public School students, like 8-year-old Destenee Monge-Navarrete

“It was like a surprise and then when he came,” Destenee said. “I almost cried, but by then I cried, like in front of the whole class.”

Witt is the “Classroom Champion” for these students. They’ve met him via video, but Tuesday he surprised them in person.

Starstruck students warmed up and asked number 7 a number of questions.

He wants them to aim high.

“Whatever you have, whatever your goals are, just set them high, and you’ll achieve them,” Witt said, “If you just keep working and keep enjoying every moment.”

While the Royals are looking great on the diamond, one student asked how he handles a tough loss.

Destenee his response was home run advice.

Welcome to the City: More Kansas City Royals news on FOX4

“Sometimes we just make mistakes and after we make those mistakes, we just have to leave them in the past,” Destenee said. “So we just have to manager our inner voice.”

Over the past two months, 18 classrooms from nine schools received support from the Royals and players.

The Royals plan to continue this program for years to come.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.