Bobby Witt Jr.'s solo homer (29)
Bobby Witt Jr. smacks a solo home run to left-center field, extending the Royals' lead over the Astros 3-0 in the bottom of the 5th inning
Bobby Witt Jr. smacks a solo home run to left-center field, extending the Royals' lead over the Astros 3-0 in the bottom of the 5th inning
José Altuve is just the fourth player in MLB history to hit three home runs in three innings to open a game.
Misiewicz didn't appear to lose consciousness in a frightening scene.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
The 2020 Rookie of the Year, Young has seen his career derailed by injuries, which cost him 21 games in the previous two seasons.
Dalton Del Don reveals his favorite Daily Fantasy plays for Week 2 lineups, including leaning on the Jaguars.
U.S. Soccer has been based in Chicago for decades, with its national teams traveling to dozens of cities across the country. A $50 million pledge from Arthur Blank will help bring everything to Atlanta.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Chiefs are getting some reinforcements for Week 2.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Cardinals showed some fight in Week 1 and now face a Giants team that didn't score a point against the Cowboys.
With Dan Snyder gone, the Commanders’ stadium saga is returning to the forefront of area governments' concerns
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
The Eagles have a great roster, but don't forget the O-line.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The lefty's journey from the Rangers to the Royals — and from Triple-A to a 26-inning scoreless streak — is emblematic of baseball in 2023.
Taylor was widely criticized during the Chiefs' season-opener for getting an early jump on the ball.
What will Week 3 of the college football season have in store?
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.