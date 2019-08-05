Bobby Wagner's lower body 'procedure' and other Seahawks injury notes

As the Seattle Seahawks gear up for their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, we found out there will be several players watching that game from the sideline.

The most notable is linebacker Bobby Wagner, who will be out a few weeks after undergoing "a little procedure" to his lower body. Pete Carroll was vague as to the exact location of the procedure, but he did say that Wagner has a chance to be ready for the second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Carroll added that Wagner has gotten the same procedure done several times before.

Here are all of the other injury updates from Carroll.

Will DIssly (knee) - He is urging the coaches to let him play Thursday night. Dissly had a fantastic practice on Monday. "He looks like he's ready to go," Carroll said.

DK Metcalf (oblique) - He returned to practice on Monday in a limited capacity. Carroll said there's a chance he plays on Thursday.

Jacob Hollister (groin) - Minor injury, according to Carroll. He was held out Monday but could be back within a few days.

Ed Dickson (knee) - He remains out. The Seahawks are determining whether or not he needs surgury. Should he need an operation, he'd be out 4-6 weeks.

Rasheem Green (elbow) - Carroll made it sound like Green has dealt with an elbow injury off and on for awhile. He got a day of rest on Monday and should be back soon.

Jarran Reed (personal) - He was absent on Monday, but should be back in the next few days.

Mychal Kendricks (personal) - He was absent on Monday, but should be back in the next few days.

