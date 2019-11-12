Bobby Wagner wins Lakers tickets in bet with Richard Sherman

Bobby Wagner posted a game-high 11 tackles in the Seattle Seahawks 27-24 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football."

His defense took a massive (and unforeseen) step forward as Seattle forced three turnovers and sacked Jimmy Garoppolo five times. San Francisco's offense went eight-straight drives without scoring with six of those possessions lasting four plays or less.

But Wagner went home with more than a divisional win. He told reporters postgame that he had a side bet with Richard Sherman. Apparently he missed the beginning of Seattle's locker room celebrations in order to gloat about his winnings.

"I was too busy talking trash to Sherm," Wagner said.

So what was the bet?

"Lakers tickets."

A reporter joked that they probably wouldn't be sitting in the rafters.

"Nah. Not when you go with Sherm," Wagner said.

Both the 49ers and the Seahawks seem destined for the playoffs, which means Sherman will have to wait until January or maybe even February in order to make good on the bet. A quick look at the schedule shows the Lakers hosting the Celtics on Feb. 23.

That might be the game you can catch Wagner and Sherman sitting courtside at Staples Center.

