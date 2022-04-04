Bobby Wagner turned down more money from Ravens to sign with Rams

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
After Bobby Wagner was released by the Seahawks, he was immediately linked to the Rams as a potential target. He wanted to stay in the NFC West, he’s from Los Angeles and the Rams could use help at inside linebacker.

They wound up landing him with a five-year, $50 million contract, and that wasn’t even the best he was offered. The Ravens made him a better offer: $18 million fully guaranteed in the first two years. The Rams gave Wagner $17.5 million in the first two years, plus the chance to earn $6 million in incentives.

Those incentives and the opportunity to play at home in Los Angeles was a big draw for Wagner, so he turned down the Ravens’ higher offer and signed with the Rams.

While speaking with the media for the first time on Monday, Wagner described how nice it will be to play in front of his family regularly while with the Rams, something he wasn’t able to do in Seattle.

Wagner hasn’t had family in attendance consistently since high school. He attended Utah State and was drafted by the Seahawks, spending the last decade-plus away from home.

