The Seahawks Defense had several rough outings early in the season and the team couldn’t hold a 10-point fourth quarter lead against the Cardinals in a Week 7 overtime loss, so it seemed likely that the unit would remain a trouble spot in Week 8 against the 49ers.

It turned out to be the opposite. They limited the 49ers to one touchdown in the first half and then turned up the intensity in the third quarter. The Seahawks extended their lead to 20 points while the 49ers lost four yards and failed to record a first down over those 15 minutes of action.

The fourth quarter would see the 49ers scramble to put points on the board for a more respectable 37-27 final score, but it was an improvement on defense that linebacker Bobby Wagner noted after the game.

“I just felt like we needed to stop talking and do the work, and let our play show,” Wagner said in his postgame press conference. “I feel like we were a lot more aggressive and we were able to get in the backfield and get their quarterback off his spot. Obviously, we still have things to work on, but I think it was a step in the right direction.”

Wagner had a big hand in the improvement as he posted 11 tackles, two sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss on the afternoon. He said after the game that the key now is to be consistent and that effort starts in Buffalo next weekend.

Bobby Wagner: Sunday’s win a step in right direction for defense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk