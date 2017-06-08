Bobby Wagner strives to be in realm of Hall of Fame linebackers

Linebacker Bobby Wagner has been a standout player for the Seahawks since being drafted in the second round of the 2012 draft and the 2016 season featured many of his brightest moments.

Wagner was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time in three years after recording 167 tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception, but saw things he’d like to improve when he reviewed film of his work. Wagner thinks he should have had more sacks given the pressure he got on quarterbacks and he wants to be better in pass coverage when he isn’t rushing the pocket, both of which are things that would help push him closer to his ultimate football goal.

“I like to be consistent so I like to challenge myself with consistency,” Wagner said, via the Seattle Times. “Anybody can do it once. Can you do it again? I feel like I had a lot of good plays last year, but I feel like there’s a lot that I left out there, too. And I feel like I’m still getting better and there’s still room to grow. My goal is to really be a dominant player in this league and have nobody question that. That’s what I strive for. I strive for being great. I watched the guys before me like Ray Lewis and Derrick Brooks and Brian Urlacher and all those guys. When all is said and done, I want to be in that area and be in that realm. That’s what I strive for: I strive for being those guys.”

Wagner turns 27 later this month and, health permitting, should have several years to work toward achieving a standing that doesn’t feel all that far-fetched given what he’s done in his first five NFL seasons.