Bobby Wagner shares classy farewell message for Seattle

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team’s decision to cut Bobby Wagner was a heartbreaking one. He hit the exact right word to describe the emotion most Seattle fans felt when the news broke on Twitter. Later, we learned from Wagner that they didn’t even tell him he was being released and he found out the same way we did.

While it’s possible it was an honest mistake, that it was allowed to happen represents the lowest low for a front office that has made a habit of insulting their greatest defensive players on their way out the door. To their credit, they have since apologized.

Here’s what general manager John Schneider said about it, per Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times.

“That’s on me. . . I own that. I wish I could have handled things better in that regard, from a communication standpoint. I owe it to him. The organization owes it to him.”

Sometimes an apology isn’t enough, though.

Wagner leaving for the Rams on a five-year, $50 million deal brings to mind Richard Sherman, who signed with the NFC West rival 49ers four years ago after an ugly exit from Seattle.

Both were/are fantastic players, but we can understand how things went south with Sherman. One can also find a gray area with how their all-time great free safety Earl Thomas left the team on bad terms.

However, Bobby Wagner unequivocally deserved better from this organization. Unlike Sherman, Thomas or some of the other high-profile players who have fallen out with Pete Carroll and John Schneider, Wagner never once did anything to embarass the team and only ever carried himself with the utmost grace, humility and respect.

It comes as no surprise then that Wagner is sharing a classy farewell message for Seattle as he departs for LA.

Notice that the word “Seattle” is mentioned three times and “Seahawks” none in his statement. There’s a very-good reason for that and it’s something this front office will have to reconcile with some day.

For now we’re grateful for the 10 years that Wagner put in and wish things had ended differently.

