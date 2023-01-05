Bobby Wagner shares what he appreciated most during his career with the Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday to finish out the regular season and Bobby Wagner will get an opportunity to face his former team for the second time. With Wagner slated to play in Seattle on the opposing team for the first time, he shared what he appreciated most during his career with the Seahawks.

“I just think the love, to be honest, because even especially coming from Los Angeles, Ontario area to Utah to Seattle, that really became my second home and it’s a place where I grew up,” Wagner said. “I grew up in California, but really, 21, I was on my own, making my own decisions, doing my own thing. I didn’t have the parents controlling everything, that’s really where I grew up and they accepted me. They showed a lot of love and so I’m forever grateful.”

Wagner was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Utah State at 22 years old. The Los Angeles native would spend 10 seasons in Seattle, earning eight Pro Bowl bids, six All-Pro nods, and a Super Bowl ring.

The experienced linebacker was a beloved player with the Seahawks and he cemented himself as one of the elite linebackers in the NFL. Even though Wagner gave everything he had to Seattle, the business side of the league took over as the Seahawks released him following the 2021 campaign.

Without much hesitation, Wagner signed with the Rams and has shown he can still play at an All-Pro level with 133 combined tackles, a career-best six sacks, and two interceptions. The last time the Rams faced the Seahawks this season back in Week 13, Wagner tallied seven tackles, two sacks, and an interception in a loss.

Despite how things ended with the Seahawks, Wagner is looking forward to playing in front of the fans that supported him for 10 years on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire